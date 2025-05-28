The rise of boba: How and why bubble tea became a global trend

At its core, boba offers a drinking experience unlike any other. The chewy tapioca pearls combined with smooth, sweet tea create a contrast in textures that adds an interactive element to drinking. This novelty sets boba apart from typical beverages like coffee or juice, drawing in curious first-timers and keeping regulars coming back for more.

Boba’s spread outside Taiwan was largely fuelled by Asian diaspora communities. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia, boba shops opened in neighbourhoods with large East Asian populations, where the drink became both a comfort and a cultural touchstone. For many Asian Americans, boba also became a social ritual — a gathering point where friends would meet after school or on weekends, making it more than just a drink.