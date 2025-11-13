Sanjay Thumma: Ingredient is hero, not chef

A

I loved cooking as a child, and my parents encouraged it. But when I became a teenager and had to choose a profession, everyone said no to cooking. They asked, ‘Will you wash dishes in a kitchen?’ Because they thought cooking was a low-profile job. But if you love what you do, you can reach any height. Today, the same people bring their children and grandchildren to me and say, ‘They want to become a chef. Can you guide them?’ This profession is tough, but success comes when you put your heart into it. Food excites me: the aroma, taste and feeling. I consider it God’s blessing that I can create that joy for others.