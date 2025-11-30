Can khichdi be a healer? When a nutritionist revealed how her khichdi diet helped Rishabh Pant recover

During a conversation with Shlloka Akka during an episode of Body to Beiing, nutritionist Shweta Shah had opened up about the challenging times following the cricketer's accident.

Shweta, who has been Rishabh's nutritionist from before the accident said, "I knew him [Rishabh Pant] before his accident in 2022, I knew him two two years before that. So I know him typically how his lifestyle was what he eats and everything".

Talking about the poor state of health he was in after the incident, she added, "But after the accident he came to me after five to six months and the first line when we went on a zoom call was like, 'Shweta I can't eat anything at all and I cannot even walk for just even one minute'. You can understand the mental state. State of an athlete that he is not able to walk and there is no energy".

The nutritionist went on to add how she helped Rishabh recover using a khichdi diet. "He blindly trusts me, so that is the biggest forte that he really blindly trusts me. So first, we stopped all medications, that was the first [thing] and he really stopped it. Then second, I started a khichdi diet with him. In ayurveda, khichdi is like a superfood for healing the body. And I can bet you with khichdi diet I can give you washboards abs also", Shweta said.

Shweta Shah had even posted a clip of Rishabh Pant praising his khichdi diet. Taking to Instagram, Shweta stressed on the healing abilities of khichdi, which is not a boring food, but an intelligent one.

If a khichdi diet can help a pro athlete recover after a disastrous accident, it surely can do wonders when it comes to healing.