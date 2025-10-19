Your cheese may contain thousands of microplastic particles, new study finds

The dangers of microplastics on the human body are well-established. Now, studies have found that even our favourite dairy snacks, like cheese, particularly aged cheese, contain a staggering amount of microplastics.

While the long-term impact of microplastic ingestion is still under investigation, there are consequences of consuming them on the daily. They lead to rise in inflammation, oxidative stress and even organ damage. Micro-plastics also alter cell behavior in internal organs, leading to a condition researchers have dubbed “plasticosis". They can even lead to higher chances of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory illnesses.

The 2025 study published in npj science of food analysed microplastics in milk, fresh cheese and ripened cheese, by testing concentration levels and polymer composition. Conducted by the University of Padua, the study found that all milk and various cheeses contain microplastics in them, barring two.