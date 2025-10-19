Your cheese may contain thousands of microplastic particles, new study finds

The dangers of microplastics on the human body are well-established. Now, studies have found that even our favourite dairy snacks, like cheese, particularly aged cheese, contain a staggering amount of microplastics.
While the long-term impact of microplastic ingestion is still under investigation, there are consequences of consuming them on the daily. They lead to rise in inflammation, oxidative stress and even organ damage. Micro-plastics also alter cell behavior in internal organs, leading to a condition researchers have dubbed “plasticosis". They can even lead to higher chances of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory illnesses.
The 2025 study published in npj science of food analysed microplastics in milk, fresh cheese and ripened cheese, by testing concentration levels and polymer composition. Conducted by the University of Padua, the study found that all milk and various cheeses contain microplastics in them, barring two.
Milk has around 350 particles per kilogram, while cheese contains at least 1,000 per kilogram. PET, polyethene and polypropylene are the common plastics, which are generally found in packaging, which could be the reason behind contamination. But methods of production, transportation and storage and even worker clothing, could be contributing to the problem.
Ripened/aged cheeses like cheddar, Gouda and Parmesan contain more, with 1,857 per kg, while fresh cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta and paneer had fewer particles, only around 1,280 per kg, hinting that freshness of the cheese may matter.
Unfortunately, microplastic ingestion varies, depending on which part of the world you're located in. Southeast Asian countries suffer the highest rates. Parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Scandinavia also emerged as hotspots for high microplastic consumption.
More work is needed to find out contamination pathways and prevention strategies to deal with microplastic exposure in the dairy chain.
