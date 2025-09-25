This new diner brings the soul of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Vagator, Goa

One of the highlights of the House of Telugu experience is its signature thali offering. The Pelli Bhojanam, a grand vegetarian thali, draws inspiration from festive Telugu wedding feasts and features over fifteen traditional dishes including tempered dals, flavoured rice, seasonal curries, chutneys, sun-dried fritters (vadiyalu), podis, and regional desserts. The Maharaja Bhojanam thali, on the other hand, is a non-vegetarian spread fit for royalty, showcasing a generous array of chicken, mutton, and seafood preparations served with classic accompaniments. Each thali is a celebration of contrasts, spice and comfort, richness, offering diners a complete experience of the region’s diverse food culture.

To complement the food spread, the restaurant has introduced a thoughtfully crafted cocktail menu infused with ingredients and inspiration from Andhra and Telangana. Signature drinks like the Mayabazar - a bold mix of roasted apricot and Goan feni draw from the mythical and magical elements of Telugu folklore, while the Konaseema Kiss, blending gin with kokum, evokes the flavours of lush coastal Andhra.

What truly sets House of Telugu apart is its approach to storytelling. Each dish comes with context and cultural insight, shared by a team of servers who take pride in narrating the origins, significance, and ideal pairings of every item. This emphasis on cultural immersion allows guests to not only enjoy the food, but also connect with the traditions and sentiments behind it.

Where: Panchayat road, H.no: 1615, Grand Chiwar, Amani Hotel lane, off Anjuna, Vagator, Goa 403509

Timing: 1-5 pm | 7 pm to midnight

Price for two: INR 1,000+