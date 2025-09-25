This new diner brings the soul of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Vagator, Goa

Tucked away in the lively lanes of Vagator in North Goa, House of Telugu emerges as a unique dining destination that offers more than just a meal...it promises a cultural immersion into the rich culinary and artistic heritage of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Conceptualised by the passionate minds behind Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen (Hyderabad & Goa), this restaurant is a heartfelt tribute to Telugu culture, flavour, and hospitality.
At the heart of the experience lies the food; bold in flavour, rooted in tradition, and deeply personal. The menu presents a curated journey through home-style favourites, royal delicacies, and beloved street foods from across Andhra and Telangana.
From the fiery Golkonda kodi, a spicy deep-fried chicken dish inspired by regal kitchens to the crisp and tangy Stuffed mirchi bajji, every appetiser tells a story. Seafood lovers will gravitate towards the Andhra tawa fish, a coastal delicacy pan-seared with a red masala that brings freshness and fire in equal measure.
The mains are equally comforting and evocative, with signature dishes like Cooker kodi pulao, a one-pot chicken pulao slow-cooked in a pressure cooker for depth and tenderness, and Bheemavaram royyala pulao, a prawn rice preparation inspired by the spice-forward Konaseema region. For vegetarians, dishes like Avakaya mudda pappu annam, a soulful combination of lentils and mango pickle served with ghee-laced rice offer both simplicity and depth.
The ambience at House of Telugu is an ode to the rustic charm of Telugu villages. The interiors are thoughtfully curated with earthy textures, traditional artefacts, and hand-painted murals that narrate stories from everyday life in the Telugu heartland. The design blends nostalgia with authenticity, creating a space where architecture, art, and warmth come together to recreate the feeling of home.
One of the highlights of the House of Telugu experience is its signature thali offering. The Pelli Bhojanam, a grand vegetarian thali, draws inspiration from festive Telugu wedding feasts and features over fifteen traditional dishes including tempered dals, flavoured rice, seasonal curries, chutneys, sun-dried fritters (vadiyalu), podis, and regional desserts. The Maharaja Bhojanam thali, on the other hand, is a non-vegetarian spread fit for royalty, showcasing a generous array of chicken, mutton, and seafood preparations served with classic accompaniments. Each thali is a celebration of contrasts, spice and comfort, richness, offering diners a complete experience of the region’s diverse food culture.
To complement the food spread, the restaurant has introduced a thoughtfully crafted cocktail menu infused with ingredients and inspiration from Andhra and Telangana. Signature drinks like the Mayabazar - a bold mix of roasted apricot and Goan feni draw from the mythical and magical elements of Telugu folklore, while the Konaseema Kiss, blending gin with kokum, evokes the flavours of lush coastal Andhra.
What truly sets House of Telugu apart is its approach to storytelling. Each dish comes with context and cultural insight, shared by a team of servers who take pride in narrating the origins, significance, and ideal pairings of every item. This emphasis on cultural immersion allows guests to not only enjoy the food, but also connect with the traditions and sentiments behind it.
Where: Panchayat road, H.no: 1615, Grand Chiwar, Amani Hotel lane, off Anjuna, Vagator, Goa 403509
Timing: 1-5 pm | 7 pm to midnight
Price for two: INR 1,000+