Gaurav Gera’s Dhurandhar Doodh Cola goes viral: Recipe and internet reactions

There was a time when grainy videos of Gaurav Gera playing both customer and shopkeeper could derail your entire evening. From the cult "shopkeeper shopkeeper" sketches—where he bounced between characters with deadpan precision—to his turn as Aalam in Dhurandhar, the formula hasn’t changed: take something ordinary, push it slightly off-centre, and let the audience do the double take.
Gaurav has dropped what might be the most chaotic summer drink of 2026: doodh soda. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like—milk + soda.
The recipe itself is almost offensively simple. Boiled milk, cooled down to a chill. Sugar, because we’re not savages. Then a splash of fizzy soda. Cola if you’re feeling dramatic, lemon if you’re pretending this is refreshing, orange if you’ve fully surrendered. Stir, sip, and wait for your brain to catch up with your mouth.
This isn’t just some random internet stunt dressed up as content. Doodh soda has long existed in pockets of the subcontinent—street-side, summer-soaked, mostly for summers and as a ramadan special. The texture is very dramatic. Creamy meets carbonated in a way that feels illegal but not entirely unpleasant. One sip, and you’re either converted or quietly questioning your life choices.
Because doodh cola, despite the internet reacting like it’s a new dare, isn’t new. Variations of milk mixed with soft drinks have existed for decades across parts of North India and Pakistan, especially in Punjab. It shows up as a summer cooler and, in some places, as a Ramadan staple—often bulked up with basil seeds or ice cream. The appeal is practical: cold milk for body, soda for lift, sugar for quick energy in punishing heat.
Because in the end, doodh soda isn’t just a drink. It’s a bit. And like all great bits from the era of “Shopkeeper,” it leaves you hovering somewhere between confusion and applause—exactly where Gaurav Gera has always wanted you.
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