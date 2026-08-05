Maharashtra bans non-dairy paneer in a major crackdown on fake food

Elaborating on the temporary nature of the ban, an FDA official stated, “The law itself has a provision of banning such items for one year only. As per our information, analogue paneer has very low nutritional value. But there is no legal support for us to put a complete ban on such types of paneer.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute welcomed the ruling as a pioneering step for public health. Vikram has also actively urged the government to closely inspect analogue cheese sales.

What is non-dairy paneer?

Analogue paneer is a synthetic substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and additives rather than fresh milk fat. While traditional paneer consists entirely of curdled milk, this cheaper alternative relies on ingredients like palm oil, skimmed milk powder and glycerol monostearate to mimic the texture of authentic cottage cheese.

Driven by lower production costs, it has become immensely popular across India's hospitality sector. Many hotels, restaurants, caterers and street food vendors frequently use it to maximise profit margins. However, selling this substitute—which contains lower protein levels and higher amounts of unhealthy fats—without informing diners constitutes an unfair trade practice and poses serious health risks.