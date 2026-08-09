5 beloved foods that were invented purely by accident

This classic French dessert was accidentally created in the late 19th century by the Tatin sisters, who operated an inn in Lamotte-Beuvron, France. During a hectic lunch rush, one of the sisters mistakenly left apples cooking in butter and sugar on the stove for too long, letting them caramelise to the point of burning. In a desperate attempt to save the dish, she placed a pastry crust over the top of the pan and finished it in the oven, then flipped it upside down to serve. The result was a caramelised masterpiece.

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