Bottled Sunshine: It is Kanji Season

There is colour everywhere. Black carrots, of course, are the true stars of the moment. Their arrival signals one thing in most north Indian homes. It is time for kanji. In our house, it is almost a ritual. The carrots are washed, sliced and dropped into earthen barnis or clear glass jars. Sometimes a beetroot joins them, deepening the colour. Mustard seeds are crushed just enough to release their heat, peppercorns are added whole, rock salt sprinkled with instinct rather than measure. Water goes in, the lid is set lightly, and the jar is placed in a patch of sun, as if being gently introduced to spring itself.

For three or four days, the kanji rests there, slowly transforming. Each morning, it is checked and stirred. The liquid deepens to a shade somewhere between wine and ink, sharp and alive. Once ready, it is sipped in small quantities, tangy and bracing, a probiotic tonic long before the word became fashionable. A desi kombucha, yes, but also something far more intimate. A taste of patience, of seasonal eating, of kitchens that listened closely to the rhythm of the year.