Neha Mishra is the Indian-born ramen queen behind the UAE’s Best Restaurant of 2026

Neha left her career in film production and pivoted to full-time cooking, and built a community before building a restaurant. She doesn't have culinary school pedigree or fine-dining apprenticeship circuit. She positioned ramen not as quick comfort food but as craft worth lingering over. She is an Indian chef in Dubai mastering a Japanese culinary tradition and earning global recognition for it. Modern dining is no longer about ownership of cuisine. From a home kitchen to the top of the UAE’s dining scene, she has built her success the way she builds her broths, slowly but built to last.

If the past decade belonged to celebrity chefs and headline-grabbing concepts, Neha Mishra represents founder-chefs who grow their audiences first.