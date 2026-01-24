What is the 90s dump-it cake that is making a wholesome comeback?

Before moving on to answer the question whether this can be at all made at home, let’s take a quick look at its meanings. First, it can mean dump it in the sense of the technique of making it where the ingredients are just dumped in a bowl and baked. Second, the name may also arise from the nature of the cake as time and again, it has become that one food to find solace in when you are dumped.

Now coming to the question, can you make it at home- Absolutely yes and its no rocket science. Just a quick visit to the supermarket to gather all your favourite ingredients, a quick mix and a steady baking session, will give you a taste of the 90s dump-it cake.