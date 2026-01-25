What does the word peg means for alcohol?

Finally, at the end of the day, miners were presented their salaries as well as a glass of alcohol, like brandy. It was not just the glass of alcohol that the miners were receiving. With the glass, the miners were also getting warmth as well as relief. They had to wait through the long shifts to have the glass of alcohol in the evenings, which felt like an emotional reward to them.

The words ‘Precious Evening Glass’ were gradually reduced to ‘peg’ because they were easier to say. However, they were never officially adopted. When the Brits established rule in India, the idea of measures and quantity of alcohol was introduced. Also, it was standardized for convenience. For example, one small peg is 30 ml, and one large peg is 60 ml. It was simple and easy to remember. It was followed by all sellers of alcohol and drinkers. It is a common term.

It is also worthy to note that even today, the United Kingdom adopts different nomenclature for alcohol quantity. To them, it is one for 25ml and double for 50ml. Moreover, the term 'peg' is not commonly used within their literature. It is evident that though the term was born in Britain, the strongest anchors for its culture were in India. To say how many pegs one is to have today is a throwback to an era when a small drink signified comfort, reward, and survival.