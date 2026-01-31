What is stone-ground chocolate? Inside Xocolata Jolonch’s 1770 legacy

Of course, survival across centuries doesn’t happen by accident. Jolonch remained in the founding family for generations before being acquired in 2013 by the Torrons Vicens group. But the recipes held on and the stone grinding stayed. What makes Jolonch compelling as a cultural story isn’t just age; it’s refusal. Refusal to chase smoothness, to dilute flavour for scale, to pretend that progress always means improvement.

Taste one of their bars and the cocoa hits first—dark, slightly bitter, honest. Sugar surely follows, but it doesn’t dominate. There’s texture, resistance, a sense that you’re chewing something made by hands that knew what they were doing and didn’t rush. It’s not chocolate you absent-mindedly demolish. It asks for attention and rewards patience.

Xocolata Jolonch reminds us of chocolate’s roots. And maybe not everything needs to be reinvented. Some things just need to be protected from being made boring.