World Biryani Day: 5 Indian recipes that rival the classics

While the holy trinity of Hyderabadi, Awadhi, and Kolkata biryanis dominate the culinary spotlight, India’s culinary map is dotted with incredible, hyper-local variations. If you are ready to expand your palate beyond the usual suspects, here are five lesser-known, regional biryanis you need to try, along with the star ingredient that defines each one.
Hailing from the Malabar coast, this biryani is completely distinct from its North Indian counterparts. It reflects a beautiful blend of Mughal influence and local Malabar ingredients, offering a subtle, slightly sweet, and savoury flavor profile.
The Star Ingredient: Khaima (Jeerakasala) Rice. Unlike the long grains of Basmati, this biryani exclusively uses a short, thin, aromatic grain called Khaima. Cooked in ghee, these tiny grains hold their shape beautifully and absorb the local spices and juices without getting mushy.
Originating in the town of Dindigul, this legendary South Indian biryani is famous for its robust, deeply savoury, and slightly tangy flavour. It skips the floral aromas of saffron or rose water entirely, focusing instead on intense, earthy, local spices.
The Star Ingredient: Seeraga Samba Rice and country mutton. The magic lies in the choice of grain: A tiny, ovular grain that looks like cumin seeds. It is paired with tender, grass-fed country mutton and a generous amount of short, fiery green chillis, giving the dish a unique, peppery punch.
Hailing from the coastal town of Bhatkal, this version is a treat for those who love a distinct onion-forward flavour. It looks different from other biryanis because the rice and the meat masala are kept almost entirely separate until the final dum layering, leaving the rice pristine white with streaks of rich, orange gravy.
The Star Ingredient: A delicate fusion of spices.
Bhatkali biryani uses absolutely no ghee or yogurt. Instead, the meat (often chicken or fish) is slow-cooked in a sliced onions, green chilies, and black pepper. The result is a sharp, pungent, and savoury flavor profile that relies purely on the sweetness of caramelized onions and the heat of fresh chilies.
Developed by the Memon community, this variation is one of the spiciest and most vibrant biryanis you will ever encounter. It is packed with a fiery kick, relying heavily on green chilies and a mix of robust spices rather than yogurt to create its base.
The Star Ingredient: Baby Potatoes and Fried Onions (Beresta). While Kolkata biryani is famous for its large potato, Memoni biryani uses small, halved baby potatoes that absorb the fiery spice mix. The dish is also heavily layered with a massive amount of golden-fried onions, creating a sweet-and-spicy contrast in every bite.
Born in the kitchens of the Nawabs of Arcot, Ambur biryani is a masterclass in subtlety. What makes it unique is the preparation method: the meat is cooked into a rich gravy before being layered with parboiled rice, resulting in a remarkably juicy texture.
The Star Ingredient: Jeera Samba rice, curd marination and dried chillis. Instead of red chili powder, Ambur biryani uses a paste of soaked, ground whole dried red chilies. The meat is heavily marinated in a curd and mint-coriander paste, making the final dish wonderfully tender and giving the rice a distinct, comforting tang.