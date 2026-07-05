World Biryani Day: 5 Indian recipes that rival the classics

Hailing from the Malabar coast, this biryani is completely distinct from its North Indian counterparts. It reflects a beautiful blend of Mughal influence and local Malabar ingredients, offering a subtle, slightly sweet, and savoury flavor profile.

The Star Ingredient: Khaima (Jeerakasala) Rice. Unlike the long grains of Basmati, this biryani exclusively uses a short, thin, aromatic grain called Khaima. Cooked in ghee, these tiny grains hold their shape beautifully and absorb the local spices and juices without getting mushy.