5 soupy noodle recipes that come together in under 5 minutes

In your bowl, combine 1.5 tbsp Chinese black vinegar (or rice vinegar), 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp chili oil, a pinch of sugar, and a generous pinch of white pepper. Boil instant noodles or thin wheat noodles for 2 minutes. (Throw in a few frozen peas or shredded cabbage if you have an extra 20 seconds). Ladle the hot noodle water into the vinegar base to create the tangy soup, drop in the noodles, and garnish with coriander leaves.

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