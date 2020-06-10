World Gin Day is just around the corner on June 13. And while the lockdown may have been lifted, there's still no place to go out and enjoy some cocktails. Don't let that stop you though! Here are some fun and tropical Beefeater cocktails that you can make at home to celebrate the occasion:

BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER

Ingredients

 60 ml Beefeater dry gin

 60 ml mango puree

 25 ml lemon juice

 Soda to top

Glass

 Collins/ High ball

To Garnish

 1 Fresh mango/ orange wedge

Method

 Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice

 Pour into a tall glass filled with ice

 Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango

BEEFEATER Pina Tonic

Ingredients

 60ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

 30 ml pineapple juice

 10 ml lemon juice

 Top with tonic water

Glass

High ball/ Collins

To Garnish

1 wedge fresh pineapple

Method

 Fill a tall glass with ice

 Pour the gin, lemon juice and pineapple juice over the ice and stir briefly

 Top with tonic water, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple

BEEFEATER &IT

Ingredients

 45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

 30 ml Martini Rosso/ sweet vermouth

 1 dash orange bitters/ bitters

Glass

Old fashioned/ rocks/ whisky glass

To Garnish

 Orange peel/ orange half moon

Method

 Stir all the ingredients with ice

 Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice

 Garnish with orange peel or half a moon