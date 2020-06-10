Our pick of tropical gin cocktail recipes to celebrate World Gin Day
World Gin Day is just around the corner on June 13. And while the lockdown may have been lifted, there's still no place to go out and enjoy some cocktails. Don't let that stop you though! Here are some fun and tropical Beefeater cocktails that you can make at home to celebrate the occasion:
BEEFEATER MANGO COOLER
Ingredients
60 ml Beefeater dry gin
60 ml mango puree
25 ml lemon juice
Soda to top
Glass
Collins/ High ball
To Garnish
1 Fresh mango/ orange wedge
Method
Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice
Pour into a tall glass filled with ice
Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango
BEEFEATER Pina Tonic
Ingredients
60ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml pineapple juice
10 ml lemon juice
Top with tonic water
Glass
High ball/ Collins
To Garnish
1 wedge fresh pineapple
Method
Fill a tall glass with ice
Pour the gin, lemon juice and pineapple juice over the ice and stir briefly
Top with tonic water, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple
BEEFEATER &IT
Ingredients
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml Martini Rosso/ sweet vermouth
1 dash orange bitters/ bitters
Glass
Old fashioned/ rocks/ whisky glass
To Garnish
Orange peel/ orange half moon
Method
Stir all the ingredients with ice
Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice
Garnish with orange peel or half a moon