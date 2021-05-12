They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While there is no denying the fact but, it is often ignored or devoid of the right nutrients that we need to kick off the day with. Hectic schedules at times make us skip breakfast. Understanding this dilemma of the ones who want to stay fit but cannot devote adequate time to the first meal of the day, Yoga Bar, a start-up by two young women, has devised a healthy, nutritious and tasty solution to this problem.

Mastering in cereal-based food products, mainly oats, Yoga Bar has plenty of options. From Chocolate Oats and Veggie Masala Oats to Nuts & Seeds Oats and Muesli their repertoire packs in all-natural ingredients like nuts, seeds, complex carbs and whole grains. However, the winner of the home-grown brand that sources whole grains directly from farmers, is their innovative Breakfast Protein Bars that are a great on-the-go meal for the millennials. Packaged in 100 gms, the flavours include Almond Coconut, Apple cinnamon, Apricot and Fig and Blueberry, making it worth bingeing on. There are also bars that will make you indulge as they can double up as desserts. Sample flavours like Baked Brownie, Hazelnut Toffee, Cranberry Blast and more. The 60gm bar contains Whey Protein, Hugh Fibre and Omega 3 plus there’s no preservative used. Isn’t that a delicious way to start or end your day?

Suhasini Sampath, Co-Founder Yoga Bar, says, “In the last 5 years, we have seen how receptive the market is towards healthy ingredient-led products and have successfully created a niche in this space. We are very confident that the consumers will like the new products and introduce them to their daily lives, taking that positive step towards healthier life choices.”

You can also check out their Cheesy Masala Oats, Dal Khichdi Oats and 100% Rolled Oats which are changing the way oats are consumed.