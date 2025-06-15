4 hacks that can help you perfect banana chips at home

Making banana chips at home can be a delicious and healthier alternative to store-bought versions, which are often fried in unhealthy oils and loaded with preservatives or excess salt. Homemade banana chips allow you to control the ingredients, use better cooking methods, and customize flavors to your liking—whether you prefer them salty, spicy, or sweet.
Traditionally popular in South Indian and Kerala-style snacks, banana chips are typically made from raw bananas (often nendran bananas) and can be deep-fried, air-fried, or even baked. While the process may seem simple—slice and fry—there are a few clever hacks that can take your banana chip game from ordinary to irresistible. Here are four smart hacks to help you make perfectly crisp, flavorful banana chips at home with ease.
Choose the right type of banana
The foundation of great banana chips lies in selecting the correct variety and stage of ripeness. Raw bananas, especially the firm and starchy kind like nendran (available in South India), are ideal. Avoid using ripe bananas, as their sugar content is higher and they tend to become mushy when cooked, resulting in soggy or sticky chips. Instead, go for green bananas that are firm to the touch.
These slice easily and hold their shape better when fried or baked. If nendran is unavailable, raw plantains are a good substitute, as they have similar texture and taste when cooked.
Use a mandoline or a sharp peeler for even slices
Uniform thickness is key to getting banana chips that cook evenly and crisp up properly. Uneven slices can result in some chips burning while others remain chewy or undercooked. Instead of cutting by hand with a knife, use a mandoline slicer or a vegetable peeler to get thin, consistent slices. Aim for 1–2 mm thickness.
If you prefer thicker chips for a more substantial bite, keep slices no more than 3 mm thick. Mandoline slicers also speed up the preparation process and reduce waste.
Soak slices in salted turmeric water
This is a game-changing hack to get crispy chips that also stay fresh longer. After slicing the raw bananas, immediately soak them in a bowl of salted water with a pinch of turmeric powder for about 15–20 minutes. The salt helps draw out excess moisture, which is key to getting crispier chips, while turmeric acts as a natural preservative and adds a warm golden hue that enhances visual appeal.
It also imparts mild earthy notes that complement both savory and spicy seasonings. After soaking, drain and pat the slices completely dry with a kitchen towel or paper napkins.
Choose the right cooking method and temperature
How you cook banana chips makes a huge difference in both flavor and texture. Deep-frying is traditional and yields the crispiest chips, but controlling oil temperature is essential.
The ideal frying temperature is around 170–180°C (340–355°F). If the oil is too hot, the chips will brown quickly but remain chewy inside. If it’s too cool, they’ll absorb oil and become greasy. Fry in small batches and don’t overcrowd the pan. For a healthier alternative, you can bake or air-fry banana chips. Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F) and line a tray with parchment paper.