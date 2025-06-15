4 hacks that can help you perfect banana chips at home

Choose the right type of banana

The foundation of great banana chips lies in selecting the correct variety and stage of ripeness. Raw bananas, especially the firm and starchy kind like nendran (available in South India), are ideal. Avoid using ripe bananas, as their sugar content is higher and they tend to become mushy when cooked, resulting in soggy or sticky chips. Instead, go for green bananas that are firm to the touch.

These slice easily and hold their shape better when fried or baked. If nendran is unavailable, raw plantains are a good substitute, as they have similar texture and taste when cooked.

Use a mandoline or a sharp peeler for even slices

Uniform thickness is key to getting banana chips that cook evenly and crisp up properly. Uneven slices can result in some chips burning while others remain chewy or undercooked. Instead of cutting by hand with a knife, use a mandoline slicer or a vegetable peeler to get thin, consistent slices. Aim for 1–2 mm thickness.

If you prefer thicker chips for a more substantial bite, keep slices no more than 3 mm thick. Mandoline slicers also speed up the preparation process and reduce waste.