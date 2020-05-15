Its World Whisky Day on Saturday, May 16, and Diageo India shares some fun cocktail recipes to try in honour of the occasion. From the spicy and sweet Johnnie Ginger and Honey to the deep Woody Apple, there is something for everyone.



JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY

Ingredients

60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

15ml fresh ginger juice

½ spoon honey

10ml lime juice

Soda Water (top it)

Method

Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish

TALISKER SOUR

Ingredients

50 ml Talisker 10 YO

2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)

10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.

Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice

Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist



WOODY APPLE

Ingredients

60ml Black Dog Black Reserve

60ml Apple Juice

3 Apple Wedges

Method

Fill the glass with ice

Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well

Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)

Garnish with apple wedges



YES WE CRAN

Ingredients:

Black & White 12YO :45ml

Cranberry juice 60ml

Lime juice 10ml

Method

Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well.

Garnish with Orange peel



THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients

50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO

10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.

Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.

Strain into a chilled glass with fresh Ice Cubes

Garnish with an Orange Twist

