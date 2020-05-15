Celebrate World Whisky Day in style with these five fun cocktails recipes
Its World Whisky Day on Saturday, May 16, and Diageo India shares some fun cocktail recipes to try in honour of the occasion. From the spicy and sweet Johnnie Ginger and Honey to the deep Woody Apple, there is something for everyone.
JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY
Ingredients
60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
15ml fresh ginger juice
½ spoon honey
10ml lime juice
Soda Water (top it)
Method
Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish
TALISKER SOUR
Ingredients
50 ml Talisker 10 YO
2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)
10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar
2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.
Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice
Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist
WOODY APPLE
Ingredients
60ml Black Dog Black Reserve
60ml Apple Juice
3 Apple Wedges
Method
Fill the glass with ice
Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well
Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)
Garnish with apple wedges
YES WE CRAN
Ingredients:
Black & White 12YO :45ml
Cranberry juice 60ml
Lime juice 10ml
Method
Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well.
Garnish with Orange peel
THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients
50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO
10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey
2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.
Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.
Strain into a chilled glass with fresh Ice Cubes
Garnish with an Orange Twist