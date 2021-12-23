Our favourite Christmas brunches and lunches around Bengaluru

Raahi

Have an exotic experience with chef Prashant’s special Christmas spread at Raahi. The menu includes Smoked Chicken and Granny Smith, exceptionally crafted cocktails like Drunken Elixir and Right Side, scrumptious shredded Duck Rogan Josh and Naga Chilli Pork.

Rs 1,995 upwards. At Ashok Nagar

Sly Granny

Sly Granny’s Merry Christmas Brunch has a special menu by chef Utkarsh Bhalla. It offers a plethora of choices– from Eggs Benedict to Cinnamon Pancakes and Mince Pies - giving you a Goan vibe with this festive feast.

Rs 1,399 upwards. At Indiranagar



Suzy Q by 1522

In this season of glitz and glimmer, treat yourself to sparkly cocktails and delectable delicacies like Smoked Aubergine, Wild Mushroom Cannelloni, Triple cheese Prawns and many more exotic dishes. Pair that with Christmas special drinks like Egg Nog, Mulled Wine, Hot Buttered Rum, Rudolf’s Remedy and especially-crafted desserts from Suzy’s electric holiday-inspired menu.

Rs 270 upwards. At Queens Road



Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Make some memories with exclusive delicacies made by the expert chefs in a joyful ambience by the poolside of The Bengaluru Brasserie. Go on a luxe culinary journey of traditional Christmas stolen, Mocha Yule log cake, Rum and Raisin cake, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, and many more!

Rs 1,500 upwards. At MG Road

Leela Bharatiya City Bengaluru

Do you want a Christmas buffet or A la carte? Or both? Head over to Leela as they have laid the red carpet for you this holiday season with a spectacular range of moreish delights ranging from pan Asian and Indian cuisines, complemented with live bands and Christmas carols at the Rooftop lounge by the pool.

At Tirumanahalli



The Hebbal Cafe: Courtyard by Marriott

Ring in the festive cheer with your family and friends and enjoy a specially curated Christmas Eve Dinner and Brunch with magnificent cityscapes and a mesmerising view of the Nagavara lake. The brunch includes Christmas special delicacies like Wine Poached Seafood Salad, Brussels Sprouts, Pork Vindaloo, Roast Chicken with Cranberry Sauce, Strawberry Gateaux, Christmas Stollen Cake and more.

Rs 1,899 upwards. At Hebbal



Conrad Bengaluru

Kick off the season of love, joy, and togetherness with unique Christmas treats at this hotel. Indulge in the sumptuous lunch curated by Caraway Kitchen and TIAMO that include a wide array of classic seasonal treats like Roasted Turkey plated with giblet gravy, roasted veggies, cranberry sauce, and melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding and so much more.

Rs 2,800 upwards. At Ulsoor

