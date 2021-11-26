Regional ingredients get an eclectic twist at Bombay Borough in Bengaluru

The folks behind Bombay Brasserie are back with another restaurant — Bombay Borough. Described as an upscale version of Bombay Brasserie, this one is located on Wood Street. The restaurant shines the spotlight on modern Indian cuisine with a focus on hyper-local ingredients from Amritsari aam papad and Marathi ghati spice mix to kasundi from Kolkata and Tellicherry pepper from Kerala.



We reached the restaurant on a rainy evening and the warm, brightly lit ambience was a welcome sight. Designed in the style of an old bungalow, Bombay Borough boasts an outdoor portico bar teeming with bougainvilleas and decorated with vintage artefacts.



Happy hour

The cocktails take inspiration from British era flavours and concepts. Being gin lovers, we opted to try something from the Angrezi Gin and Tonics section. Shalimar was a citrusy G&T boasting pink grapefruit notes. Our meal began with a selection of dishes from their small plates section. The Avocado and Anar Pakwan Crisp is a must-try — Sindhi pakwan was topped with smashed avocado and pomegranate seeds — a great play of textures. Gongura Chicken with Dosai was another favourite. The chicken was tossed with sorrel leaves and served inside dosas, taco style.





Street style

Next, we were treated to delicacies from the Street Grills section of the menu. The Rajputana Murg Soola was the stand-out dish from this course. The kebabs were well marinated with coarsely ground ‘shikaar’ spice mix, that takes inspiration from the cuisine of Rajput warriors. If you are feeling extravagant, you must try the Kolhapuri Lamb Chops. The succulent Australian lamb chops were marinated for 12 hours in a special blend of ground spices and the result was spectacular.



After such heavily spiced dishes, we wanted something a little lighter. So the main course was a Bombay Lunch Home Curry, a vegetarian coastal dish. Served with coconut rice, the curry had a mix of 20 spices that lent it deep flavour. We finished the meal with two regional desserts, Amritsari Kulfi and Mishti Doi Cheesecake. The kulfi is served with rabdi and falooda, in the traditional Punjabi style. The cheesecake is made with Kolkata’s famous sweet yoghurt and topped with jaggery chikki crumble, and the combination worked well.



Bombay Borough won our hearts with excellent service and delicious modern Indian food. Pay a visit to the restaurant for your next casual lunch date or a fun night out with friends.

Rs 1,800++ for two. At Wood Street

