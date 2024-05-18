Nawabi Nuances: This food festival brings flavours of Lucknow to Bengaluru

The city has just started to receive its much-awaited respite from the scorching heart, thanks to the refreshing spells of rain every evening. And no matter how untimely monsoons are, they always come, nudging us to change our palettes from the simple summer food to more spicy fare. Taking cues, restaurant Barbeque Nation has recently unveiled the month-long food festival Dawat-E-Lucknow, across outlets in the city. We visited an outlet in Koramangala to sample the food.
Our meal began with the appetisers Bhaiya Ji Ke Kebab and Tunday Kebab. The Tunday Kebab, with minced meat and overpowering flavours of garam masala, tasted quite good but has always seemed a bit overhyped to this reviewer. What we loved was the vegetarian Bhaiya Ji Ke Kebab, with its mash of peas, lentils and carrots having a melt-in-the-mouth consistency.
The main course comprised Nawabi Paratha, Gobi Musallam (cauliflower cooked in ginger-garlic gravy), Lucknowi Veg Biryani (with cottage cheese), Lucknowi Chicken Biryani and Dum Ka Murgh (chicken curry). Although the meat-stuffed Nawabi Paratha failed to impress us and the cauliflower in the sweet-and-sour Gobi Musallam was not succulent enough, we loved the other dishes. With cashews strewn about and topped with crunchy birista, these biryanis with hints of sweetness, really won our hearts. The murgh was cooked to perfection and went well with both the paratha and the biryanis.
For dessert, we had Shahi Tukda — fried bread pieces dipped in sugar syrup, topped with cream. The crispy and unapologetically sweet treat was the perfect end to this satiating meal.
Meal for two: INR 848 onwards. Till May 29. At KHB Colony, Koramangala