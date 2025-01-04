This review is a little late but comes after multiple visits to this adorable pan pie destination in Bengaluru!

If you’re in Indiranagar and haven’t yet heard of Pijja, it’s time to get on the bandwagon — or better yet, get a seat at this fun, quirky pizza spot! After multiple visits and plenty of satisfied experiences, we’re here to give this place a big thumbs up. Their pan pies are pure pizza perfection, with a twist that’ll make you come back for more (and more).
The interiors are super cute and totally set the mood for digging into some seriously tasty food. The moment you walk in, it’s all about the eats — why waste time on anything else when the food is this good, right? Now, let’s talk about why Pijja’s been the talk of the town for over a year! This spot is famous for its desi-style pizzas and trust us, they’ve nailed it! While we have our personal favourites (don’t worry, we’ll share them), everything on the menu is an adventure of flavours you’ll want to try.
First up, the Haleem pizza — rich and just bursting with flavour. Then there’s the Lamb Ularthiyathu, a mouthwatering Malayali slow-cooked lamb masterpiece with a coconut and curry leaf twist that’s absolutely irresistible. But don’t think it’s all about pizzas! The Andhra Chicken Panzerotti, packed with cashew coriander cream and curd chilli seasoning, is a must-try too, as is the Kasundi Aglio E Olio Spaghetti. Yes, you read that right — Bengali mustard in pasta and it’s a game-changer. The Andhra Chilli Margherita, Achari Marinara and Gnocchi Makhani Rossa Caccio E Pippali also come highly recommended.
And we’re not done yet! The menu also has everything from sandwiches and mac ’n’ cheese to fresh salads, small bites and even unique drinks and desserts. Whether you’re here for a casual snack or a full-on feast, Pijja delivers on all fronts. Trust us — we’ve never been disappointed and we’re betting you won’t be either! Plus, the staff are the most adorable we’ve come across in a long long time!
Meal for two: INR 500 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal