The new outlet of this popular Andhra cuisine restaurant is an exciting exploration into Rayalaseema flavours

Spicy food may have a niche audience but Andhra spice is enjoyed by all who are inclined towards piquant palates. Our visit to the new Kritunga outlet in Bannerghatta strengthened this belief further. Known for their dishes prepared in the authentic Palegar way, we visited them with high expectations.

Our visit to the restaurant introduced us to its elegant and brightly lit interiors of the classic homes of South India aligned with muggulus and carvings made from wood adorning the walls. Utensils like small plates and small pots made from clay also hung off some of the walls, making the interiors very pleasant and rooted.