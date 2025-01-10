The new outlet of this popular Andhra cuisine restaurant is an exciting exploration into Rayalaseema flavours

Spicy food may have a niche audience but Andhra spice is enjoyed by all who are inclined towards piquant palates. Our visit to the new Kritunga outlet in Bannerghatta strengthened this belief further. Known for their dishes prepared in the authentic Palegar way, we visited them with high expectations.
Our visit to the restaurant introduced us to its elegant and brightly lit interiors of the classic homes of South India aligned with muggulus and carvings made from wood adorning the walls. Utensils like small plates and small pots made from clay also hung off some of the walls, making the interiors very pleasant and rooted.
Despite the rooted Rayalaseema identity of flavours, we were fairly surprised with the innovation that went into the dishes we tasted as well. To begin with, the Ulavacharu Soup was a relief for us on a rather chilly Saturday evening. The lentil-loaded soup provided earthy flavour notes along with just the right amount of spice, setting us in an appetising mood. Following immediately were the Kurnool Fried Wings and Aloo 65. Both options were very interesting. The Kurnool Fried Wings became a star of the evening with its crunchy fried batter coating and soft, tender and juicy chicken within. Owing to its village-style preparation, the spices used for this dish felt like a fresh change from the usual western preparations. The Aloo 65 was a medley of golden crispy and fried potatoes embalmed with red chilli paste and evenly caramelised onions.
We moved on to the Ragi Mudde paired with Natukodi Pulusu. As we mixed the two, the ghee drizzled over the mudde melted irresistibly, infusing each bite with a sumptuous burst of flavours. The flavours, a symphony of spice, tang and nutty millet, exploded on our palates, creating an unforgettable sensory experience. Next, although a simple Chicken Dum Biryani, the subtle-tasting and aromatic dish offered a comforting respite from the spicier dishes. As we ended the meal, we were surprised with two interesting desserts. The chef revealed that these were yet to roll out on their menu and that we were among the first to try it. And boy, we are rooting for their creamy and fruity take on the Tiramisu to make the cut.
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards.
At Panduranga Nagar, Arekere.
