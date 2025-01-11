This concept restaurant by Taj unveils their new menu rooted in North Indian culinary experiences

We have often patiently waited for the chaatwala to prepare our dishes and hand them over, but what happens when such an experience gets a luxe twist? Imagine being seated at the bar, sipping on a potion like the Loya Cha (a cocktail combining chai-inspired flavours), when a live chaat station is wheeled towards you. Before your eyes, piping hot Dal Ki Chaat is freshly assembled with besan and gehun paratha chips, topped with chilli oil, garlic nibs and chutneys and served. The dish turns out so satisfying that its lingering flavours will leave you craving more.
This is exactly what one can expect from Taj’s Indian-concept restaurant, Loya’s new menu. Having debuted in the city a year ago, the restaurant continues its celebration of Northern India’s rich culinary heritage, paying tribute to authentic regional flavours while reimagining them for the modern palate. From the rugged terrain of the Himalayas to the fertile plains of Punjab and the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir, the new menu too encapsulates a rich culinary tradition carried by the locals of the said region.
As we moved from the bar to our table to accommodate more dishes, Kaun Ke Kebab arrived. This finger millet and foxtail millet kebab, stuffed with pickled chilli, wasn’t just a healthy choice but one that could convert even non-kebab lovers and vegetarians with its unique textures. Soon, the Himachali dish known as Siddu, wrapped in jackfruit leaves and revealing fermented steamed bread stuffed with spices and walnuts, left us impressed with its soft, nutty and slightly spicy flavours. While the Shinwari Murgh (boneless chicken cooked with spices, tomatoes and fenugreek leaves) offered a balance of aromatic spices and a tangy tomato flavour, the undercooked chicken was a bit disappointment.
For the mains, the table was adorned with Dal Jhakiya, Cha Ghost and Gola Paratha. The former is a spicy lentil dish featuring moong-arhar dal tempered with pahadi jhakiya seeds while the latter offers baby lamb cooked with gram flour, yoghurt, turmeric and chilli amalgamating into a creamy curry. Both sides paired well with the layered Indian bread shaped into a ball. One cannot also forget the simple and yummy Tudkiya Bhaath, a mountain-inspired rice dish from Kangra, perfectly complemented by the refreshing Pahadi Raita.
The feast, in true words, concluded with Loya’s own version of the city’s favourite Gudbud ice cream, featuring naturally sweetened flavours like dates, saffron and pistachio, coupled with chia seeds and cooked vermicelli. While this innovative twist on a classic dessert was a fitting end to this culinary outing we went ahead and savoured the restaurant’s all-time favourite Dhood Jalebi to complete the North-Indian dessert experience.
Meal for one: ₹3,500 onwards. At Race Course Road.