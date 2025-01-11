This concept restaurant by Taj unveils their new menu rooted in North Indian culinary experiences

We have often patiently waited for the chaatwala to prepare our dishes and hand them over, but what happens when such an experience gets a luxe twist? Imagine being seated at the bar, sipping on a potion like the Loya Cha (a cocktail combining chai-inspired flavours), when a live chaat station is wheeled towards you. Before your eyes, piping hot Dal Ki Chaat is freshly assembled with besan and gehun paratha chips, topped with chilli oil, garlic nibs and chutneys and served. The dish turns out so satisfying that its lingering flavours will leave you craving more.

This is exactly what one can expect from Taj’s Indian-concept restaurant, Loya’s new menu. Having debuted in the city a year ago, the restaurant continues its celebration of Northern India’s rich culinary heritage, paying tribute to authentic regional flavours while reimagining them for the modern palate. From the rugged terrain of the Himalayas to the fertile plains of Punjab and the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir, the new menu too encapsulates a rich culinary tradition carried by the locals of the said region.