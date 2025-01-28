This award-winning vegetarian gourmet restaurant in Bengaluru not only boasts a new outlet but a new menu too

South Bengalureans can now rejoice as Street Storyss’ newest outlet finds itself in a brand-new location at the Forum South Mall. Founded by chef Tarun Sibal and Akshay Luthria, this award-winning bistro-inspired culinary destination promising vegetarian gourmet food became an instant hit for its take on traditional street food from across the globe. And now to commemorate this grand launch, Tarun Sibal has crafted a new menu. We not only got an early peek into the new space but also tasted some of the signature dishes from their menu.

Diving straight into making the best of the soup weather, we recommend not skipping a piping hot bowl of Tomato Shorba poured over charred tomato. While the shorba warms you up, you can munch on Beetroot Tartare served with naan — a tasty, cheesy salad that makes a perfect appetiser for the heavy yet satisfying meal ahead. Especially when yummy chaats like the Creamed Burrata Aloo Chaat sprinkled with crispy onions and the multi-layered classic Sindhi Dal Pakwan Crumble are on offer, you know our claims hold true. Although they boast a western touch, rest assured that the authentic Indian deliciousness was not compromised one bit.