This popular seafood restaurant had us hooked with the offerings at its new outlet in JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Popular seafood restaurant chain Mahesh Lunch Home gave us the perfect afternoon, resulting in a satisfying food coma. That’s the shortest way to describe our experience at its newswest outlet at JP Nagar.
From its not-so-humble beginnings, almost 50 years ago, there is no denying that they know how to cook up a brilliant Mangalorean seafood meal. What’s more noteworthy is that they have managed to impress various generations of gastronomes with their contemporary outlook in its interiors and flavours alike, all while staying true to their roots.
Our visit fell on a day with overcast weather. Lethargy was at a high. But a tender coconut-based mocktail, a refreshing offering from the bar, set us up for the upcoming culinary journey.
First up, the Seafood Combination Soup was a blessing. The moment its aroma hit our nostrils, we knew it was going to be a strong beginning to the spread. This mixed seafood soup was a cacophony of comforting flavours. Cooked in Szechwan peppercorn-flavoured broth, it had a tangy, delicate sweetness, and earthy undertones.
We dived deeper into this sea of dishes with impeccable small plates like the Surmai Tawa Fry and Chicken Kadipatta. The former was a medley of masalas with a crisp, crackling surface and zingy meat. The Chicken Kadipatta was a flavour bomb comprising subtle piquancy and rich coastal spices.
Then came the Jumbo Crab Ghee Roast! A succulent and sinful dish. As we finished cracking the shell open, the velvety, aromatic ghee roast masala blended with the succulent crab meat brilliantly.
We marched on and shared the Fish Meal/Thali on the table. Comprising a zingy fish curry and fish fry, some veg palya, a neer dosé, some fryums and brown rice — we were overwhelmed but felt full only soulfully.
We finally arrived at the end of the meal. A juicy and flavour-packed Mutton Saoji, the rich and creamy Lady Fish Mangalore Curry, a Neer Dosé and an Egg Appam, quickly covering the table from end to end. Talk about treading deep waters! Finally, the main course concluded with a small serving of their delicious Prawn Biryani.
What came to top off this entire spread was the Tender Coconut Payasam. It was the much-needed sweet relief in the aftermath of this diversely flavoured culinary journey!
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. Lunch and Dinner. At Sarakki.
