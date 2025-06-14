This popular seafood restaurant had us hooked with the offerings at its new outlet in JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Then came the Jumbo Crab Ghee Roast! A succulent and sinful dish. As we finished cracking the shell open, the velvety, aromatic ghee roast masala blended with the succulent crab meat brilliantly.

We marched on and shared the Fish Meal/Thali on the table. Comprising a zingy fish curry and fish fry, some veg palya, a neer dosé, some fryums and brown rice — we were overwhelmed but felt full only soulfully.

We finally arrived at the end of the meal. A juicy and flavour-packed Mutton Saoji, the rich and creamy Lady Fish Mangalore Curry, a Neer Dosé and an Egg Appam, quickly covering the table from end to end. Talk about treading deep waters! Finally, the main course concluded with a small serving of their delicious Prawn Biryani.

What came to top off this entire spread was the Tender Coconut Payasam. It was the much-needed sweet relief in the aftermath of this diversely flavoured culinary journey!