This new bar on Brigade Road offers cocktails, cover stories and a cool speakeasy

Imagine having such a good time that the morning after is an absolute blur — a feeling many Bengalureans, particularly those who enjoy the city’s buzzing party scene, know all too well. But wouldn’t it be nice to have an alibi for the things you may or may not remember? At Cahoots, you get exactly that, in the form of a witty, official alibi card handed to you as soon as you walk in.
This weekend, we were invited to the exclusive preview of this new spot on Brigade Road that blends the comfort of a vintage-style eatery with the lively spirit of an old-school bar. With retro-cinematic interiors and an alfresco seating area, the space feels like a wink to Bengaluru’s bar culture — and yes, there’s also a not-so-hidden speakeasy, for those in the mood to slip into something more intimate.
The entire concept has been curated in collaboration with Yangdup Lama, a celebrated mixologist and co-founder of Sidecar. A clever touch? The two O’s in Cahoots double as watchful eyes, keeping a cheeky lookout over your drinks. These eyes follow you everywhere — from the main bar to the mirrors in the basement speakeasy, which you can easily reach by descending the stairs located opposite the main bar.
Drinks and dishes
During our brief visit, we kicked things off with the Double Agent — a stunning yet deceptively potent cocktail featuring bianco, aperol, basil oil and a twist of gondhoraj bitters. We paired this with wellcharred Gochujang Chicken Skewers and a delightfully crisp Mutton Cutlet — both ideal drinking companions with just the right amount of spice.
South-Indian side!
For round two, we took a daring detour down South. The Scandal of the South arrived with a wink — a mix of moringa, sambar cordial, white rum and lime juice, crowned with a spicy tapioca chip balanced on a single rock. To soak up the mischief, we sampled the Vegan Tofu Puliyogare Arancini (yes, you read that right), the kind of bites Bengaluru may either love or reject. But we were here for the vibes and the Veg Falafel Slider, both of which we relished before calling it a night!
Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Brigade Road.