This new bar on Brigade Road offers cocktails, cover stories and a cool speakeasy

This weekend, we were invited to the exclusive preview of this new spot on Brigade Road that blends the comfort of a vintage-style eatery with the lively spirit of an old-school bar. With retro-cinematic interiors and an alfresco seating area, the space feels like a wink to Bengaluru’s bar culture — and yes, there’s also a not-so-hidden speakeasy, for those in the mood to slip into something more intimate.

The entire concept has been curated in collaboration with Yangdup Lama, a celebrated mixologist and co-founder of Sidecar. A clever touch? The two O’s in Cahoots double as watchful eyes, keeping a cheeky lookout over your drinks. These eyes follow you everywhere — from the main bar to the mirrors in the basement speakeasy, which you can easily reach by descending the stairs located opposite the main bar.