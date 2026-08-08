After food safety hazard in Bengaluru, take a look at how you can assess produce freshness at five-star restaurants

The concept of high-end dining assumes perfect quality but a recent regulatory campaign conducted in luxury hotels show of Bengaluru suggests that five-star design is not a criterion for five-star cuisine safety. A crackdown by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department of Karnataka on the hospitality sector of Bengaluru has raised alarms due to several violations found by them. After destroying several kilograms of food unfit for consumption, the hoteliers have been served with notice following violations such as spoiled milk, presence of fungi in vegetables and poor meat storage conditions.

Practical checks every consumer can perform to ensure luxury dining matches statutory safety standards

Therefore, for a person who is ready to pay for a high price, being able to assess the quality of products becomes an important skill too. While consumers cannot go to the kitchen of a commercial restaurant, there are certain signs that will help to determine the freshness of the product used by the restaurant.