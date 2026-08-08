After food safety hazard in Bengaluru, take a look at how you can assess produce freshness at five-star restaurants

The concept of high-end dining assumes perfect quality but a recent regulatory campaign conducted in luxury hotels show of Bengaluru suggests that five-star design is not a criterion for five-star cuisine safety. A crackdown by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department of Karnataka on the hospitality sector of Bengaluru has raised alarms due to several violations found by them. After destroying several kilograms of food unfit for consumption, the hoteliers have been served with notice following violations such as spoiled milk, presence of fungi in vegetables and poor meat storage conditions.
Therefore, for a person who is ready to pay for a high price, being able to assess the quality of products becomes an important skill too. While consumers cannot go to the kitchen of a commercial restaurant, there are certain signs that will help to determine the freshness of the product used by the restaurant.
Firstly, ask the staff about the products that the restaurant uses. The staff of luxury restaurants knows the chain of supply well and a specific answer to your question like “Is this fish fresh-caught or imported frozen?” or “What farms do you use for microgreens?” would show that the restaurant uses fresh products only.
Secondly, examine the complimentary basket of bread and amuse-bouche. This first course can tell a lot about kitchen organisation. Fresh baked bread, bright green micro-herbs, non-oxidised extra virgin olive oil are a sign that the kitchen operates actively.
Thirdly, check the freshness of raw or minimally prepared menu items. The freshness is hard to hide in foods like carpaccio, ceviche, or fresh garden salad. Pay attention to the vegetables — they should look healthy and bright green, without any dark spots or slippery parts.
Fourthly, ask for simple modifications off the menu. This way you can see whether the kitchen uses good quality raw products. Chefs that prefer dishes prepared in very fatty or spicy sauce use it as a means of hiding low-quality produce.
And finally, pay attention to your sensory perception on arrival. Hot dishes have to be steaming hot, while cold ones — completely cold. Offensive smell or unusual texture of food is a reason to send the dishes back or not order at all.