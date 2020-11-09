We have always had a leaning towards the katti roll as a party food. Fuss-free and non-messy, it also works as an easy option for a working lunch or a grab-and-go meal. So when I scanned the degustation menu offered by The Good Food Company (a three-month-old cloud kitchen set up by the Fresh Pressery Cafe) — I reached for their Butter Chicken Wrap promptly. A bite of the roll and it was instant gratification as the taste of kasuri methi hit the palate. A true test of authentic Punjabi flavour, this herb (fenugreek) adds a distinctive aroma and taste to the microgreen-spangled wraps where the parathas are soft and the meat sweet.

Having started off on such a positive note, it was no surprise that the succulent chunks of Thai Chilli Chicken and steamed rice delivered some satisfying heat and the portion turned out to be perfect for o n e. The multi-cuisine fare includes coconut rice and pepper mutton curry also — where the former was a tad dry but the latter is creamy and generously portioned for two at least. The Mac ’n’ Cheese had oodles of gooey cheese and was typically bland — just how we remembered it from childhood. “During lock down our regulars reached out to us looking for homely comfort food. So, we came up with the Good Food Company — a cloud kitchen — where we have of course adhered to the Freshpressery promise of quality ingredients. However, the focus is on homely,tasty food,” says Soshna Ramanlal, partner at Fresh Pressery Cafe. The menu features, wraps, bowls and delightfully nostalgic dishes like the Crackling Spinach and the Gobi Manchurian.

From the three desserts we tried the Oreo Cheesecake — a jar of creamy sweetness that might not taste like a traditional cheesecake — but it surely ticks the box for decadence.

Meal for two at Rs 750