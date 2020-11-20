As we tracked the coffee drinking trends in the city, from new brands, specialty beans and DIY pour overs - we find the South Indian filter coffee holding its own alongside refreshing cold brews.

Sweet and chill

Meanwhile, if you are looking at a foamy refreshing cold brew, we suggest the Cold Brewed Coffee at Ciclo Café in Kotturpuram. Tall, chilled and featuring delightful sweet notes, it is brewed with small batches of single origin beans that they procure from the Ananthanam family estate in Kerala. @ Rs 230.

Hit the sweet spot

Launching the brand, Good Stuff with two varieties of filter coffee that use only the best Arabica beans from their own estate, Chennai-based Aashritha Talluri tells us to expect beans that have a sweet and complex flavour. Just Black can be best enjoyed as an Americano, espresso, cold bew and even with milk. 250gms @ Rs 350. Available online.

Rise and slay

After the success of Slay-X, India’s strongest coffee — 2,250 mg of caffeine per 100 grams of coffee, Slay Coffee has introduced a way to make the same by yourself at home. Their recently launched Pour Over Brew Bags need just two ingredients — a cup and some hot water. A pack of 10 is priced @ Rs 400. Available on Amazon.

