Chennai-based resto-bar Black Orchid's beer festival has an iresistable food menu

A beer festival in the month of October is never really about just the beverage. Sure enough, while the Black Orchid’s Beer Cocktails and Barbeque festival is celebrating draught-based concoctions, it’s also about a menu of mouth watering eats that we are indeed writing home about.

Monk Beirita Cocktail

Shell we taste?

To start with, we sip on a casual mix of in-house pineapple toddy and some freshly tapped brew. Tod’s Weizen is reminiscent of a tepache and makes for an elegant backdrop for the flavoursome and juicy platter of ribs that accompany it. The large, plump, grilled prawns come with the shell but the butter garlic has seeped into the sweetish meat perfectly. We pair this with a Monk Beirita. With a mild taste of Old Monk rum and hints of sweet peach, this one scores high on the potent scale.

Todd's Weizen Cocktail

Tofu fighters

Then, we play fair and munch on some vegetarian options like the Korean BBQ Tofu. The promising sounding Call Me Later cocktail that comes along ends up being our favourite. We savour it even as we reach for the Oktoberfest signature, a plate of wurst. The sausages are bursting with flavour and juice.

Pint of view

If you are a beer lover, then the next one is for you. Our bartender tops the glass with a lemon-infused foam and as you sip it you will realise that once the foam is done, it is a classic pint. However, the dear thing is soon overshadowed by a platter of skewered Korean BBQ tenderloin. We bite into the succulent pieces with reverence and without further ado declare it the winner of the evening.

On till October 31, priced at INR 1,600 onward, for a meal for two.