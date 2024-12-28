Top hotels and restaurants in Chennai to celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 in style: Your one-stop guide to festive feasts and vibrant parties

As 2024 comes to a close, hotels, and restaurants in the city are gearing up to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in style. Whether it’s sophisticated dinners, exquisite feasts, or vibrant parties, hotels are going all out to ensure this is a night to remember! Indulge captures the festive atmosphere and gives a lowdown into where to ring in 2025 with gusto.
Raise a glass to new beginnings at the Mystic Soirée New Year Bash 2025. The event will unfold at The Leather Bar, where DJ Viswa and DJ Harri will take over the turntables, delivering an enchanting mix of beats to ignite a night of magic, mystery, and celebration. Guests can dance the night away to electrifying rhythms, while enjoying unlimited premium imported drinks and delicious bar bites.
`4,444++ onwards.
From 7 pm onwards. December 31.
At The Park.
Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee has crafted an exquisite seven-course bespoke menu, designed to deliver a truly memorable New Year’s experience at The Poolside. The evening begins with a luxurious pick-up and drop-off in a chauffeur-driven car, followed by a warm welcome featuring a bouquet and a glass of champagne. As the night unfolds, guests are treated to a private, elegantly set table by the pool, complete with personalised butler service and soothing ambient music, creating the perfect atmosphere for a magical celebration. The experience is further enhanced with red and white wines. To cap off the evening, each guest is presented with an exclusive festive hamper as a thoughtful takeaway souvenir.
`1,50,000++ per couple. 9 pm to 11.30 pm.
On December 31.
At Taj Coromandel.
Ring in 2025 with a dazzling Glocal Gala New Year’s Eve celebration at Bay 146-Resto Lounge! This unforgettable night will feature themed parties, delectable delicacies, vibrant music, and a wide selection of drinks spread across four exciting venues. Dance the night away to the hottest tracks by DJ Shane, keeping the energy high all night- long. Savour four unlimited starters, a mini buffet, and a variety of imported beverages.
`6,000 nett/ per couple. From 8 pm onwards.
At The Savera.
Celebrate the New Year with a special dinner at The Ministry of Chutney. Enjoy a midnight buffet followed by a delightful New Year brunch to mark the occasion. Share a sumptuous meal with friends, family, and loved ones, while indulging in curated entertainment and live music for an unforgettable experience.
Meal for one: Adults: `4,567++
Kids: `3,456++. From 7 pm onwards. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.
Bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a night of glamour, music, and exceptional culinary offerings at ITC Grand Chola. Celebrate the season’s bounty with a Khaas Khasa-a regal vegetarian feast crafted from the freshest ingredients at Royal Vega.
`4,750 onwards for one person (AI). 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. December 31.
At ITC Grand Chola.
Celebrate new beginnings with an extravagant feast at the Royal Palate. Delight in a sumptuous selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, paired with refreshing mocktails, while enjoying karaoke and live entertainment to ring in the New Year. For an extra touch of excitement, His Highness Hall will host a Gala Buffet Dinner on New Year’s Eve, featuring a diverse spread of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The celebrations continue into January 1, 2025, with a spectacular New Year
Buffet Lunch and Dinner.
Lunch from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. Dinner from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm.
`1,750++ per person. At Ambica Empire.
This grand feast offers a delightful culinary experience, accompanied by family-friendly activities to kick off the new year with joy. The thoughtfully crafted brunch menu showcases an indulgent spread, starting with the comforting Roasted pumpkin soup and refreshing beverages like Indian beer (Midnight buttermilk) and Orange cream soda. Salad enthusiasts can enjoy the flavourful Crispy paneer ranch salad, while appetisers like Punjabi paneer tikka, Achari soya chaap, Mix veg sheek kabab, and Crispy lotus stem provide a diverse array of mouthwatering flavours.
Meal for one: `1,199. From 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. January 1.
At Soul Garden Bistro.
Celebrate the New Year with an unforgettable evening of sophistication and luxury at Park Brasserie. Enjoy an exquisite buffet featuring interactive live stations, while live music by The Medium Rare sets the perfect tone for the evening and to usher in a brand new year.
`5,999 for one person (for food and alcholic beverages).
From 8 pm to1 am.
At Park Hyatt.
Ring in the brand new year with a live DJ, and by indulging in a sumptuous gala dinner by the beach, and enjoy the seaside breeze. And that’s not all. There will be a dedicated kid’s play area to keep your little ones entertained and along with a special pets area.
From 5 pm onwards. `3,999++ for stag (non-alcoholic) and
`5,999++ taxes for stag (alcoholic).
Entry free for children under 5.
At Chariot Beach Resort.
Kick off 2025 with a mouthwatering selection of culinary delights at Spectra. Indulge in succulent roasts, sizzling grills, fresh seafood, sushi, and a variety of vibrant international flavours – there’s something to satisfy every craving. Begin the New Year with a delightful brunch experience that promises to tantalise your taste buds.
`5,000++ (non-alcoholic)
`6,000++ (alcoholic)
12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Spectra. The Leela Palace Chennai.
Celebrate the New Year with delicious food, vibrant music, dance, and a carnival atmosphere. Toast to new beginnings with a special New Year menu, and enjoy a festive New Year lunch on January 1st.
Adults: `5,500 ++ Children: `2,999++
New Year brunch: `3,000++.
At Grand Chennai
by GRT hotels.
Bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 in style at Purple Chameleon! Immerse yourself in a lively celebration with a dazzling flair show, tropical tiki drinks, mouthwatering food, and unbeatable vibes that will keep the party going all night.
Ladies: `3,000 Couples: `7,000 Staycation: `14,999
At Purple Chameleon, Phoenix MarketCity.