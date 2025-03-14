Savour the magic of Turkey at this food festival in Chennai

As the moon rises above Chennai’s industrial skyline and stars peek through the haze, glass-fronted skyscrapers twinkle, as some rooms are still aglow with overtime efforts, others dark as their occupants have already headed home. At Skyloft, Feathers Hotel’s open-air rooftop diner, a cool evening breeze carries the enticing aroma of grilled meats and warm spices. But beyond the feast for the senses, the true stars of the night are the musicians, whose love for their homeland’s cuisine has inspired this one-of-a-kind festival.

Curated by Chef Murthi, Flavours That Travel, Tales Unravel! is an immersive Turkish dining experience, enriched by the presence of Turkish artistes Mustafa Savas Coskun and Imge Mingiroglu. With imported ingredients and traditional techniques, the festival isn’t just about food—it’s a journey through the rich culinary heritage of Turkey.