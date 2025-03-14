Savour the magic of Turkey at this food festival in Chennai

As the moon rises above Chennai’s industrial skyline and stars peek through the haze, glass-fronted skyscrapers twinkle, as some rooms are still aglow with overtime efforts, others dark as their occupants have already headed home. At Skyloft, Feathers Hotel’s open-air rooftop diner, a cool evening breeze carries the enticing aroma of grilled meats and warm spices. But beyond the feast for the senses, the true stars of the night are the musicians, whose love for their homeland’s cuisine has inspired this one-of-a-kind festival.
Curated by Chef Murthi, Flavours That Travel, Tales Unravel! is an immersive Turkish dining experience, enriched by the presence of Turkish artistes Mustafa Savas Coskun and Imge Mingiroglu. With imported ingredients and traditional techniques, the festival isn’t just about food—it’s a journey through the rich culinary heritage of Turkey.
.The meal begins with Dügün Çorbasi, a traditional Turkish wedding soup. Velvety and rich, its shreds of mutton float weightlessly in a delicately spiced broth—more about comfort than intensity. Then arrives the Mezze platter, a spread of vibrant dips, crisp pickles, and fresh Tabbouleh salad. The Dolma—grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice—presents a unique, slightly tangy flavour that takes a moment to acquire but rewards with its fragrant filling. Among the dips, the Muhammara is a standout: a mound of roasted red pepper and walnut purée, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Its smoky-sweet, nutty flavour with a hint of heat easily steals the show.
For the mains, the Adana kebab—a charcoal-grilled minced lamb skewer—is served with soft, pillowy Pide, delivering deep smoky flavours. But the highlight of the evening is Hünkarbegendi, a dish with true royal lineage. Its velvety smoked eggplant purée cradles tender, sautéed lamb infused with a perfect balance of spice and sweetness. Even after a hearty meal, taking just one more bite feels irresistible.
To end on a sweet note, two Turkish classics take centre stage—Künefe and Baklava. The Künefe, with its crispy golden pastry strands and molten Akkawi cheese filling soaked in fragrant syrup, delivers an instant rush of indulgence. It’s the kind of dessert that demands silence and pure appreciation.
A festival that combines music, tradition, and a regal feast, Flavours That Travel, Tales Unravel! is an opportunity to dine like a sultan, right here in Chennai.
Meal for two: ₹4,000++. From 7.30 pm to 11.00 pm. On till 16 March. At Skyloft, Feathers – A Radha Hotel, Manapakkam