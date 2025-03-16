Experience a taste of Thailand in Chennai with this food festival

The shores of Chennai are infused with the bold, aromatic flavours of Thailand, as C Salt at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa is hosting a Thai Food Festival, featuring the culinary expertise of Fireback Goa.

We decided to experience this showcase of the Thai cuisine in its most authentic form. The specially curated set menu is a sensory journey through sweet, spicy, sour, and savoury, each dish thoughtfully crafted to transport diners straight to the Land of Smiles.

Our evening began with Ma hor, a delightful combination of sweet and savoury that blends in mouth. The juicy pineapple serves as the perfect base for a topping of prawns caramelised in palm sugar, with crispy fried shallots adding an irresistible crunch.

For something heartier, the Grilled southern lamb is a standout, its smoky, charred edges complemented by the rich, coconut-infused gorlae sauce and a side of cucumber relish that cools the palate. Meanwhile, the Khao tang na tang offers a contrast in textures, with crisp sago crackers ready to scoop up a velvety, aromatic chicken curry dip, which had tender meat in smaller pieces .