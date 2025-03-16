Experience a taste of Thailand in Chennai with this food festival

The shores of Chennai are infused with the bold, aromatic flavours of Thailand, as C Salt at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa is hosting a Thai Food Festival, featuring the culinary expertise of Fireback Goa.
We decided to experience this showcase of the Thai cuisine in its most authentic form. The specially curated set menu is a sensory journey through sweet, spicy, sour, and savoury, each dish thoughtfully crafted to transport diners straight to the Land of Smiles.
Our evening began with Ma hor, a delightful combination of sweet and savoury that blends in mouth. The juicy pineapple serves as the perfect base for a topping of prawns caramelised in palm sugar, with crispy fried shallots adding an irresistible crunch.
For something heartier, the Grilled southern lamb is a standout, its smoky, charred edges complemented by the rich, coconut-infused gorlae sauce and a side of cucumber relish that cools the palate. Meanwhile, the Khao tang na tang offers a contrast in textures, with crisp sago crackers ready to scoop up a velvety, aromatic chicken curry dip, which had tender meat in smaller pieces .
No Thai feast is complete without a soulful bowl of soup, and the Coconut & galangal soup does not disappoint. Silky coconut milk is infused with the sharp warmth of galangal, lifted by the brightness of lime juice and fresh coriander, while tender pieces of chicken soak up the fragrant broth.
The main course unfolds with a variety of dishes that showcase the depth of Thai cuisine. The Banana leaf wrapped seabass arrives infused with the fragrance of kaffir lime and red curry marinade, its delicate flesh perfectly steamed within the leaf’s embrace. The Dry panaeng curry of Pulled pork is rich and deeply spiced, the toasted peanuts and fried shallots adding layers of crunch and nuttiness to the melt-in-the-mouth meat.
For those who crave a classic, the Green curry of chicken delivers comfort in every spoonful. The creamy coconut base is laced with the earthiness of pea aubergine, the crunch of baby corn, and the subtle sweetness of palm hearts, making for a well-rounded dish that pairs beautifully with steamed jasmine rice. Meanwhile, the Stir-fried morning glory offers a lighter, more vegetal counterpoint, its tender pak choi coated in a fragrant yellow bean sauce that’s both umami-rich and subtly sweet.
To end on a sweet note, the desserts are a love letter to Thailand’s tropical bounty. The Cashew nut pudding is smooth and nutty, its richness offset by the caramelised taro. However, the Coconut & jaggery ice cream was our favourite, a cool, creamy contrast, with its deep, molasses-like sweetness rounding off the meal beautifully. And for those who prefer something refreshing, the Tropical fruits—served with a perfumed syrup, bring the evening to a light and fragrant close.
On till March 16. From 7 pm onwards.