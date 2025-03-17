Sip, savour, repeat: Discover Chennai's latest coffee retreat

For many of us, coffee isn’t just a beverage — it’s an experience. So when we got an invite to check out the newest Third Wave Coffee outlet in Kilpauk, we simply couldn’t resist.

Stepping into the café felt like entering a cosy, sunlit retreat. Bright, pastel-hued walls adorned with quirky artwork create a playful yet inviting atmosphere. We checked out the place as we waited for the beverages.

We started with a classic Cappuccino. Rich, velvety, and perfectly balanced, the cappuccino had a harmonious blend of bold espresso, creamy steamed milk, and airy foam. Each sip delivered a smooth yet robust flavour, with a satisfying warmth.

Following this was the Lemon cold brew. Refreshing and citrusy, the lemon ice brew combined zesty lemon with chilled, smooth coffee for a bold yet invigorating twist. Its bright acidity and subtle sweetness make it a perfect summer pick-me-up.

On the sides, we tried their recently introduced non-vegetarian pizza. We opted for the Tandoori chicken pizza. While the ingredients were cooked and heated well, we felt it could all be blended more seamlessly.

One of the most recommended beverages from the menu was the Choco hazelnut frappe. A luscious blend of rich chocolate and nutty hazelnut, this frappe was a creamy indulgence with a smooth, velvety finish. Topped with whipped cream, it was a delicious treat in every sip.

Next up was one from their Holi-special menu, Thandai. Though we were a bit skeptical at first, the drink turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Its refreshing and cooling flavours were just what we needed in Chennai’s heat, with the saffron adding an extra touch of richness.

Another standout from the Holi specials was the Masala cola. This bold fusion of classic cola and aromatic spices packed a fizzy punch with a warm, tangy undertone. The perfect balance of sweet and spicy made every sip a refreshing surprise. We especially loved the taste of jeera in it.

We concluded our coffee adventure with a rich Hazelnut truffle cake. And we highly recommend this one. The dessert, rich in chocolate and hazelnut was a sweet haven.

Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. 8 am to 11 pm. At Third Wave Coffee, Kilpauk.