This food fest brings Italy to your tables

If there’s one thing Italian cuisine does effortlessly, it’s the art of balance—between simplicity and depth, tradition and innovation, comfort and indulgence. At DOU, La Festa Italiana is a celebration of these contrasts, bringing together rich, diverse flavours that transport diners straight to Italy.
Our meal began with three varieties of Piatto di bruschetta, with flavours atop crisp, golden slices of bread. The truffled ricotta with honey and walnuts was a creamy indulgence, the floral sweetness of honey enhancing the flavour further. Meanwhile, the classic tomato, garlic, and basil combination delivers a punch of freshness, allowing the vibrant ingredients to shine. The basil pesto with burrata and toasted pine nuts rounds off the selection, its nuttiness perfectly balanced by the luxurious creaminess of the cheese.
Next came the Fritto di verdure, a delightful medley of vegetable fritters featuring zucchini and bell peppers encased in a crisp, golden batter.
For those who favour a touch of smokiness, the Smoked paprika chicken skewers are a must-try. Tender and well-marianted, the grilled chicken skewers were infused with garlic and smoky paprika, while the red pepper aioli offers a smooth, slightly sweet contrast. For an added citrusy taste you can also squeeze the charred lemon that comes with the dish.
Hearty pasta took the centre stage next. The Ravioli alla burrata was a pure indulgence of delicate pasta parcels filled with luscious burrata cheese, bathed in a rich truffled brown butter sauce. The pecan nuts added an unexpected crunch to it.
However, the Linguini al frutti di mare was our favourite. This could easily be a seafood lover’s dream, with ribbons of linguini swimming in a fragrant bisque, studded with mussels, prawns, and squid. We would defenitely reccommend this one.
The Pollo ai funghi brings together the comforting creaminess of fettuccine with smoked chicken and a decadent truffled brown butter sauce. Earthy wild mushrooms weave through the dish, enhancing its deep, umami-rich character.
For the main course, the Pesce ai forno is a standout. A Sicilian-style baked seabass, it arrives adorned with cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, almonds, garlic, and raisins. The dish was a harmonious play between sweet, salty, and tangy notes. For a vegetarian option, the Zucchini ripiene alla romana offers a creative twist—baked zucchini ‘boats’ filled with a savoury mix of zucchini farci, cherry tomatoes, presented over a bed of tangy sauce.
Dessert was one where La Festa Italiana shined. The Panna cotta is a silky masterpiece, infused with vanilla and served with a vibrant passion fruit coulis, mixed berries, and a cloud of whipped cream. Meanwhile, the Affogato provides a bold finale—velvety vanilla bean ice cream drowned in a shot of espresso, enhanced with amaretto, almond praline, and cocoa nibs for a contrast of bitter and sweet.
Meal for two: INR 1,800. La Festa Italiana runs till March 31. 8am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday; and 8am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday. At Nungambakkam and Alwarpet outlets.
