This food fest brings Italy to your tables

If there’s one thing Italian cuisine does effortlessly, it’s the art of balance—between simplicity and depth, tradition and innovation, comfort and indulgence. At DOU, La Festa Italiana is a celebration of these contrasts, bringing together rich, diverse flavours that transport diners straight to Italy.

Our meal began with three varieties of Piatto di bruschetta, with flavours atop crisp, golden slices of bread. The truffled ricotta with honey and walnuts was a creamy indulgence, the floral sweetness of honey enhancing the flavour further. Meanwhile, the classic tomato, garlic, and basil combination delivers a punch of freshness, allowing the vibrant ingredients to shine. The basil pesto with burrata and toasted pine nuts rounds off the selection, its nuttiness perfectly balanced by the luxurious creaminess of the cheese.

Next came the Fritto di verdure, a delightful medley of vegetable fritters featuring zucchini and bell peppers encased in a crisp, golden batter.

For those who favour a touch of smokiness, the Smoked paprika chicken skewers are a must-try. Tender and well-marianted, the grilled chicken skewers were infused with garlic and smoky paprika, while the red pepper aioli offers a smooth, slightly sweet contrast. For an added citrusy taste you can also squeeze the charred lemon that comes with the dish.

Hearty pasta took the centre stage next. The Ravioli alla burrata was a pure indulgence of delicate pasta parcels filled with luscious burrata cheese, bathed in a rich truffled brown butter sauce. The pecan nuts added an unexpected crunch to it.

However, the Linguini al frutti di mare was our favourite. This could easily be a seafood lover’s dream, with ribbons of linguini swimming in a fragrant bisque, studded with mussels, prawns, and squid. We would defenitely reccommend this one.