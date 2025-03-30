Indulge in a coastal feast at this new heritage-inspired fine diner in Chennai

The grand launch of Korkai, the newest fine-dining addition to ECR, promised a feast for all the senses. Nestled within the VGP Golden Beach Resorts, this restaurant boasts an ambience of understated elegance, blending the richness of South Indian heritage with a modern gourmet twist. As we stepped in, the tantalising aromas of slow-cooked meats, freshly ground spices, and smoky tandoor drifted through the air, setting the perfect stage for an evening of indulgence.

The tasting session commenced with an array of appetisers, each offering a unique play on texture and flavour. The Harabhara kebab, speckled with sesame seeds, had a satisfying crunch that gave way to a well-seasoned, melt-in-the-mouth filling. Paired with a vibrant trio of capsicum chutney, tomato, and mint sauces, it was a lively start to the meal.

Meanwhile, the Kalan paniyaram was an unexpected delight—light, fluffy, and subtly earthy, with the mushroom adding an umami depth to the traditional South Indian dumpling. Equally intriguing was the Dahi anardana seekh kebab, a playful combination of creamy yoghurt, tart pomegranate bursts, and a gentle spice kick that lingered pleasantly.

The mains showcased a well-rounded selection of both North and South Indian classics. The Achari bharwan aloo, which is a potato-based curry and the velvety Dal makhni, paired well with naan and parotta.

Moving onto the meats, the Pallipalayam chicken was a standout—soft, tender, and packed with a depth of spice that built up gradually, allowing each bite to unfold a new layer of warmth. Meanwhile, the Tandoori jhinga featuring succulent prawns kissed by the flames of the tandoor, brought a perfect balance of smokiness and spice.

Seafood lovers can try their Muziri meen kuzhambu and Meen varuval. The Meen kuzhambu, which came wrapped in a banana leaf delivered a gentle tang from a spicy and aromatic base, while the meen varuval was perfectly fried along with the right spices.

The final act came in the form of a dessert deeply rooted in South Indian cuisine, Pathir peni—a masterpiece of crisp layers, delicate sweetness, and rich ghee-infused goodness.

Meal for two: INR 1,500. From 12 pm to 11 pm. At ECR.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_