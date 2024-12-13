Sa.ma, a newly-opened restaurant in Hyderabad serves delectable old-school Indian food

Christmas is right around the corner. With the chilly weather setting in, it is the perfect time for a nice luxurious outdoor dinner. This is exactly what Sa.ma offers. Right at the entrance, a white reindeer statue was waiting to welcome us, reminding us of the festive cheer. Upon entering, we found ourselves surrounded by channels of water exuding tranquility.

The restaurant, once the home of the late actor Gummadi Venkateswar Rao, has been thoughtfully transformed while preserving its original charm. The old-world architecture, featuring a courtyard with elegant arches and a traditional tiled roof, remains intact. The courtyard, lined with trees and plants illuminated by fairy lights and Christmas ornaments, creates a magical ambience. With both indoor and outdoor seating available, we chose to sit outdoors to enjoy the weather and the enchanting décor. Tables were arranged along the courtyard’s perimeter, offering a picturesque view of water channels, ornamented plants, the tiled roof, and the radiant full moon. It felt like a scene straight out of a movie! While the ambience put us in awe, the food did not disappoint us.