This weekend, head to this cosy Himayatnagar joint to enjoy premium soft serves and coffee

The TF pistachio was remarkably close to the dry fruit, unlike most of the ice creams available in the market. “Doing away with pre-mixes entirely, we offer a premium soft serve experience available abroad to Hyderabad, using high quality ingredients, real milk and nut butters,” says Mithila Rao, cofounder of Two Folks.

The menu also consists of an interesting line-up of specialty coffees including manual brews, cold coffees and soffogatos. We tried the Gingered espresso with ginger ale that added a much needed zing to our evening.

From the Small Bites menu that had a selection of fries, sandwiches and croissants, we tried the Korean garlic croissant that was detectably flaky and flavourful with the cream cheese making us reach out for more.

The Salted caramel crofty added to the indulgence, with a generous portion of ice cream atop a soft yet flaky croissant. For those looking to relax, we recommend heading to the seating upstairs done up with beautiful pastel furniture to enjoy some indulgent Sundaes and coffee.

Rs 500 for two. At Himayatnagar.