This weekend, head to this cosy Himayatnagar joint to enjoy premium soft serves and coffee

Just the word ‘softy’ brings back a zillion memories, mostly of the little creamy indulgence that captivates us right from the time it’s swirled into a cone, to the first taste that beckons a smile, no matter how bad the day is. This week, we found a joint that’s bringing the magic of a soft serve back, with some much needed upgrades. We stepped into Two Folks to find an extensive coffee menu on the walls atop two shiny machines, ready to swirl out one of our favourite treats. One can choose from waffle cones, waffle cups, standard paper cups, cookies and even ‘Wafty’ with waffles and ‘Crofty’ with croissants to enjoy the soft serves which come in six flavours. We started off with the Vanilla soft serve, served in an edible waffle cone cup; an ingenious idea to reduce waste. The ice cream was every bit creamy, while the cone was sturdy, sans any sogginess.
The TF pistachio was remarkably close to the dry fruit, unlike most of the ice creams available in the market. “Doing away with pre-mixes entirely, we offer a premium soft serve experience available abroad to Hyderabad, using high quality ingredients, real milk and nut butters,” says Mithila Rao, cofounder of Two Folks.
The menu also consists of an interesting line-up of specialty coffees including manual brews, cold coffees and soffogatos. We tried the Gingered espresso with ginger ale that added a much needed zing to our evening.
From the Small Bites menu that had a selection of fries, sandwiches and croissants, we tried the Korean garlic croissant that was detectably flaky and flavourful with the cream cheese making us reach out for more.
The Salted caramel crofty added to the indulgence, with a generous portion of ice cream atop a soft yet flaky croissant. For those looking to relax, we recommend heading to the seating upstairs done up with beautiful pastel furniture to enjoy some indulgent Sundaes and coffee.
Rs 500 for two. At Himayatnagar.