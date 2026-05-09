Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad: brunches, grills and heartfelt feasts

There’s not a day mothers don’t deserve affection but this special occasion is meant to spoil her rotten. For all the sacrifices she’s endured, for all the unconditional love she’s showered, and for all the smacks that made you into the person you are today, here’s a list of some dining options to make this night unforgettable for her.
May 10 | Genome Valley
Gingerfire leans into comfort — sarson da saag, dal makhani, butter chicken, chole bhature, and live grills that feel straight out of home kitchens, just a little more indulgent.
Price starts at: Lunch at ₹2,499 & dinner at ₹2,999 12.30 pm & 7 pm. At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa.
May 10 | Financial District
At TG’s — The Oriental Grill, it’s a little more hands-on — step up to the Teppanyaki grill, cook together, and make the celebration feel personal. The best treat of it all, her meal is on the house.
Prices start at ₹3,500. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.
May 10 | Gachibowli
At Mazzo, the menu moves across regions and cuisines — from butter chicken and appam to global comfort plates, ending on desserts that feel like a proper celebration.
Prices start at ₹1,100. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad.
May 10| Banjara Hills
At Encounters, a thoughtfully curated Mother’s Day brunch brings together live counters, music, and an easy, elegant spread — built for slow conversations and celebrating her properly.
Prices start at ₹4,000. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Taj Krishna.
May 10 | HITEC City
Food Exchange keeps it simple and heartfelt — a curated spread, meaningful moments, and a setting that lets you slow down and show up for her.
Prices start at ₹2,999. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.
May 10 | Nanakramguda
Feast turns the table into a story — chef-led dishes inspired by personal memories, with flavours that feel nostalgic but elevated just enough for the occasion.
Prices start at ₹3,540. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.
May 10 | Tank Bund
At Okra, the curated Mother Day’s brunch comes with fun extras — live music, mehendi, photo booth moments, lucky draws, and even complementary pool access to stretch the day out.
Prices start at ₹3,000. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.
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