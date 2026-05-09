Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad: brunches, grills and heartfelt feasts

May 10 | Genome Valley

Gingerfire leans into comfort — sarson da saag, dal makhani, butter chicken, chole bhature, and live grills that feel straight out of home kitchens, just a little more indulgent.

Price starts at: Lunch at ₹2,499 & dinner at ₹2,999 12.30 pm & 7 pm. At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa.