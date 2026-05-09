Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad: brunches, grills and heartfelt feasts

City hotels line up indulgent spreads, live music, pool access and interactive grills to help families celebrate mom with memorable dining experiences on this special occasion
Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad: brunches, grills and heartfelt feasts
Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad: brunches, grills and heartfelt feasts

There’s not a day mothers don’t deserve affection but this special occasion is meant to spoil her rotten. For all the sacrifices she’s endured, for all the unconditional love she’s showered, and for all the smacks that made you into the person you are today, here’s a list of some dining options to make this night unforgettable for her.

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad

1. Punjabi spread

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Punjabi spread

May 10 | Genome Valley

Gingerfire leans into comfort — sarson da saag, dal makhani, butter chicken, chole bhature, and live grills that feel straight out of home kitchens, just a little more indulgent.

Price starts at: Lunch at ₹2,499 & dinner at ₹2,999 12.30 pm & 7 pm. At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa.

2. Grill together

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Grill together

May 10 | Financial District

At TG’s — The Oriental Grill, it’s a little more hands-on — step up to the Teppanyaki grill, cook together, and make the celebration feel personal. The best treat of it all, her meal is on the house.

Prices start at ₹3,500. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.

3. Spoonful of love

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Spoonful of love

May 10 | Gachibowli

At Mazzo, the menu moves across regions and cuisines — from butter chicken and appam to global comfort plates, ending on desserts that feel like a proper celebration.

Prices start at ₹1,100. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad.

4. Brunch tribute

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Brunch tribute

May 10| Banjara Hills

At Encounters, a thoughtfully curated Mother’s Day brunch brings together live counters, music, and an easy, elegant spread — built for slow conversations and celebrating her properly.

Prices start at ₹4,000. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Taj Krishna.

5. Treat her right

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Treat her right

May 10 | HITEC City

Food Exchange keeps it simple and heartfelt — a curated spread, meaningful moments, and a setting that lets you slow down and show up for her.

Prices start at ₹2,999. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

6. Heart home

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Heart home

May 10 | Nanakramguda

Feast turns the table into a story — chef-led dishes inspired by personal memories, with flavours that feel nostalgic but elevated just enough for the occasion.

Prices start at ₹3,540. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.

7. Mom’s corner

From Punjabi spreads to poolside brunches: where to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Hyderabad
Mom’s corner

May 10 | Tank Bund

At Okra, the curated Mother Day’s brunch comes with fun extras — live music, mehendi, photo booth moments, lucky draws, and even complementary pool access to stretch the day out.

Prices start at ₹3,000. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

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