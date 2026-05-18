This speakeasy brings back millennial nostalgia with delicious offerings in Hyderabad

There was something about the nineties and early 2000s that made everything feel euphoric. Be it the iconic fashion, timeless rom-coms or the parties that fuelled every weekend with an overdose of unadulterated fun.

Suprnova is a brand new speakeasy in Hyderabad with a 90s party theme

This week, we checked out a place that managed to preserve this time capsule and unleash it onto the F&B scene in Hyderabad. Suprnova isn’t your regular club. The speakeasy maintains a low profile, without as much as a signage outside. Walk up the scarlet-hued stairs decorated with vinyls, and you will find yourself in the nineties.