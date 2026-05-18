This speakeasy brings back millennial nostalgia with delicious offerings in Hyderabad

There was something about the nineties and early 2000s that made everything feel euphoric. Be it the iconic fashion, timeless rom-coms or the parties that fuelled every weekend with an overdose of unadulterated fun.
This week, we checked out a place that managed to preserve this time capsule and unleash it onto the F&B scene in Hyderabad. Suprnova isn’t your regular club. The speakeasy maintains a low profile, without as much as a signage outside. Walk up the scarlet-hued stairs decorated with vinyls, and you will find yourself in the nineties.
Bright red lighting cast a heady glow across the cosy 65-seater space. Embellished with iconic nostalgic 90s paraphernalia like a boom box-shaped DJ console, vintage dial-up phones, an arcade space for old video games and an impressive Tazo & comic book collection to make you singe with jealousy, the spot screams cool. There’s something quirky to discover in every corner.
Settling down, we started off with the ‘Everybody Wants to Rule The World’ a take on LIIT with cola and pickle juice, as made famous by singer/songwriter Dua Lipa.
As the DJ played hits covering everyone from Rihanna to Michael Jackson, we nibbled on the Burrata panna cotta topped with an addictive Pink peppercorn and Berry tomato jam.
Pizzas are a highlight at the spot, and we couldn’t miss out. The ‘No Diggity No Figgity’ comes with chicken, mushroom and chilli crisp, and was our favourite pizza for the night. The spot serves delicious dips in truffle and blue cheese variants that go superbly with leftover pizza crust, in case you have picky eaters at the table.
We paired our grub with the ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ , a whisky based drink with espresso and caramel miso. As one may have guessed already, all the signature drinks are named after iconic chartbusters.
As the energy got louder, we decided to fuel up with a ‘Happy Meal’ - a cheese burger with fries and coke before hitting the dance floor. The burger was incredibly soft with flavourful meat, making it a must try in our books.
The spot’s energy is infectious, with everyone from the staff to the shyest of patrons bobbing their heads to nostalgic party hits. It’s difficult to stay put when the DJ starts dishing out absolute bangers. We couldn’t help but dance the night away, taking home a slice of nostalgia and a bagful of endorphins back home.
INR 4000 for two, at Jubilee Hills
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