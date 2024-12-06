This acclaimed Park Street diner unveils a delicious new menu

We were spoilt for choices with the Non-veg sushi platter. Ranging from crab to salmon, the platter consisted of them all. The pickled ginger and wasabi gave the right heat to this Japanese dish. One can also order the Veg sushi platter or place a request for a mixed platter. An assortment of Crackling spinach maki, Pistachio roll, and Spider roll (crab) from the platter, vowed us over. We accompanied it with the Palomeno, a sweet and fruity cocktail with a kick of palomeno that stayed with us long after the drink was gulped down.