This acclaimed Park Street diner unveils a delicious new menu

Gourmet diner LMNO_Q is out with a new menu conceptualised by executive Chef Firoz Hossain and we could not have given it a miss. So we headed over for a scrumptious lunch.
We began with the tangiest Corn on the cob. The peri-peri and lemon combination with the sweetness of the corn kernels balanced the flavours on point. Up next was the Wok-tossed ginger oyster prawns. These succulent prawns were a no-heat affair with mild sprinkled spices. It had a slight tang and the deep fried crunch of the prawns made it a delectable dish.
We were spoilt for choices with the Non-veg sushi platter. Ranging from crab to salmon, the platter consisted of them all. The pickled ginger and wasabi gave the right heat to this Japanese dish. One can also order the Veg sushi platter or place a request for a mixed platter. An assortment of Crackling spinach maki, Pistachio roll, and Spider roll (crab) from the platter, vowed us over. We accompanied it with the Palomeno, a sweet and fruity cocktail with a kick of palomeno that stayed with us long after the drink was gulped down.
Next, the Spiced cheese fondue arrived at our tables. The chilly December winds with early sunsets and a rooftop view, along with a heartwarming plate of Cheese fondue made the perfect comfort-food combination for us. Comprising sweet fig, olives, potato wedges, garlic toast, veggie juliennes, and crisps, we dunked each of the elements to our heart’s content in the warm melted cheese that satisfied us to the core. For the mains, we had a tryst with Italian flavours as we devoured the Baby asparagus & thyme risotto. It had creamy texture, non-spicy flavours and a slight zing from the baby tomatoes.
We wrapped up the meal with the LMNO_Q cheesecake. This layered dessert had the base of sweet and tangy red velvet, a creamy thick and compact cream cheese layer, topped with a handsome burst of fresh cream.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs. 1200+.
Timings: 12 pm – 12 am.
At Celica Park, 12th floor