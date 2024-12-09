This luxe Salt Lake diner serves a blend of authentic Bengali cuisine with colonial dishes

As you step into Devi Chowdhurani restaurant, take a mindful look around as you could catch the story of the famous lady dacoit who was the country's first female freedom fighter, after whom the diner has been named. The 70-seater restaurant with an old, zamindari house setting, features a blend of rustic and contemporary elements, with exposed brick walls, wooden furniture, and colourful accents. The use of warm lighting, traditional lanterns and an imposing painting of Devi Chowdhurani goes a long way to recreate the era. When asked why Triparna Mukherjee, the owner of the eatery, named it after a historical character, she says, “Born in a family of freedom fighters, and growing up amidst self-made women like grandmothers and mom, I had a deep respect for the legendary Devi Chowdhurani. This place is kind of a tribute to my elders.”