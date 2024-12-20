Savour the coastal delights of Udupi and Mangalore at Karavali Utsava

The vibrant coastal cuisines of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada comes alive this December in Kolkata. Karavali Utsava at the Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal celebrates the rich culinary traditions, weaving together history, culture, and an unforgettable array of flavours. With an impressive lineup of traditional dishes and a tale behind every bite, this celebration is a cultural immersion. Curated in collaboration with Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, the festival brings to light the rich culinary heritage of the temple town and surrounding pockets. Each dish reflects a piece of history, tied to the land, its people, and their traditions. The authenticity of the menu is further elevated by the expertise of the three visiting chefs: Chef Dayananda Prabhu, Chef Manish TK, and Chef Nithish Damodhar. Chef Nithish Damodhar, assistant professor of WGSHA, explains, “This is the first time we’re bringing a one-of-a-kind Udupi-Mangalorean cuisine festival to Kolkata, and each dish comes with a story.”