Savour the coastal delights of Udupi and Mangalore at Karavali Utsava

The vibrant coastal cuisines of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada comes alive this December in Kolkata. Karavali Utsava at the Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal celebrates the rich culinary traditions, weaving together history, culture, and an unforgettable array of flavours. With an impressive lineup of traditional dishes and a tale behind every bite, this celebration is a cultural immersion. Curated in collaboration with Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, the festival brings to light the rich culinary heritage of the temple town and surrounding pockets. Each dish reflects a piece of history, tied to the land, its people, and their traditions. The authenticity of the menu is further elevated by the expertise of the three visiting chefs: Chef Dayananda Prabhu, Chef Manish TK, and Chef Nithish Damodhar. Chef Nithish Damodhar, assistant professor of WGSHA, explains, “This is the first time we’re bringing a one-of-a-kind Udupi-Mangalorean cuisine festival to Kolkata, and each dish comes with a story.”
We began with refreshing Yellu juice, a drink made from toasted sesame seeds and jaggery. It was the perfect balance of nutty sweetness. The Gujje Ghee Roast followed—a tender jackfruit preparation cooked with aromatic spices and ghee. Its texture and smoky flavours were unlike anything you’d expect from this humble ingredient. For vegetarians, the Suvarna kadle sukka, a medley of yam and chickpeas tossed in spiced coconut paste, is a must-try. The Pere raw fry, crispy ridge gourd coated in semolina, offered a unique texture. Fish tawa fry and Prawns tawa fry were a treat. Both panfried to perfection creating a delightful smoky char. For mains, we paired the Kundapuri chicken, a semi-spicy coconut-infused gravy with moode, a traditional rice cake steamed in wild screwpine leaves.
Mangalorean cuisine shines through in its meat preparations, and the Mutton sukka was a testament to this mastery. Cooked slowly in dry spices and finished with grated coconut, the dish was flavourful, and deeply satisfying. Equally impressive was the dessert—Kadlebele maddi, a traditional dessert made from Bengal gram, jaggery, ghee, and coconut. It was rich, decadent and a must try for those with sweet tooth. Chef Nithish shared an intriguing anecdote about its origins: “Legend has it that Saint Vaadiraja Thirta would offer this dish, also known as Hayagreeva maddi, to Lord Hayagreeva. It was believed to be a divine prasad.” Whether you’re a fan of seafood, rich curries, or inventive vegetarian fare, there’s something here to leave your palate and your heart satiated.
When : Until December 22
Meal for one : INR 2,100++
Timings : From 7.30 pm to 11 pm
Where : At Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal