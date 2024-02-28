Have a taste of Punjab with Chef Sweety Singh at The Village

Well-known chef Sweety Singh is currently in Kolkata celebrating the authentic Punjabi food at Ecohub's restaurant, The Village. Inspired by the slow-cooking methods of grandmothers' recipes, chef Singh uses minimal spices and oil or ghee and no preservatives to create the most delicious and original recipes served just like it's made at home. Breaking the stereotypes associated with Punjabi food, chef brings together a menu that is light and can be enjoyed by all.

Indulge in a delightful array of beverages, including the refreshing Kesar Lassi and aromatic Jeera Lassi. Dive into the tandoori delights, featuring an enticing selection of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian starters, such as Makhani Macchi, Tandoori Broccoli Malai Wali, and Achari Aloo. Explore the rich flavours of the main courses, with options like Macchi Tari Wali, Paneer Sweety Style Butter Masala, and Sarson Ka Saag. Complete your meal with our tempting desserts, including Kesar Badam Kheer and Bharwa Gulab Jamun. Experience the essence of Punjabi cuisine with every bite at this food festival.

When: Till March 3 | 12.30 - 3.30 pm | 7.30 - 10.30 pm

Where: The Village, Ecohub, Newtown

A meal for 2: Rs 1200+