Raize the Bar’s Brewery Masterclass raises the bar on food-beer pairing

Raize the Bar, the brewpub and microbrewery located at IT hub of Kolkata, hosted a Brewery Masterclass recently that delved into the secrets behind achieving the flawless pour, pouring techniques, and the nuanced intricacies of temperature to transform the beer-drinking experience for patrons. Along with that there was a session on which preparation gets paired the best with the in-house beer.

Steered by Sagar A. Powale, head brewer and brewing consultant, the masterclass kicked off with a captivating exploration of the history of craft beer, shedding light on how beer culture found its roots in India. Powale delved into the essential ingredients, diverse flavour profiles, and various brewing techniques, including the critical processes of mashing and milling.

The masterclass seamlessly transitioned into a hands-on experience, as attendees were treated to an immersive guided tour of Raize the Bar’s microbrewery, led by Powale himself. From the selection of top-notch ingredients sourced from around the world to the meticulous crafting of the perfect pour, the insightful session was an enlightening journey through the intricacies of brewing, providing a first-hand look at the magic that unfolds within the brewery’s walls.