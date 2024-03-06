Raize the Bar’s Brewery Masterclass raises the bar on food-beer pairing

Raize the Bar, the brewpub and microbrewery located at IT hub of Kolkata, hosted a Brewery Masterclass recently that delved into the secrets behind achieving the flawless pour, pouring techniques, and the nuanced intricacies of temperature to transform the beer-drinking experience for patrons. Along with that there was a session on which preparation gets paired the best with the in-house beer.
Steered by Sagar A. Powale, head brewer and brewing consultant, the masterclass kicked off with a captivating exploration of the history of craft beer, shedding light on how beer culture found its roots in India. Powale delved into the essential ingredients, diverse flavour profiles, and various brewing techniques, including the critical processes of mashing and milling.
The masterclass seamlessly transitioned into a hands-on experience, as attendees were treated to an immersive guided tour of Raize the Bar’s microbrewery, led by Powale himself. From the selection of top-notch ingredients sourced from around the world to the meticulous crafting of the perfect pour, the insightful session was an enlightening journey through the intricacies of brewing, providing a first-hand look at the magic that unfolds within the brewery’s walls.
Water, recognised as a pivotal element in beer production, was emphasised, along with insights into potential contaminants such as oxygen and light. The masterclass detailed the entire beer-making process, including milling, lautering (straining), boiling with hops, and the crucial fermentation period, which takes 4 to 6 days. In totality, the art of crafting the perfect beer unfolds over a 25-day span.
Wrapping up the masterclass on a flavourful note, participants savoured a delightful food-pairing session, where Powale shared the wisdom of matching specific beer styles with complementary dishes. Lager and Cider found their perfect match in crunchy Nachos, while the universal appeal of pizza seamlessly complemented various beer styles. For those indulging in Thai Basil Fish and Calamari, the recommended choice was wheat beer with Belgian nuances of orange and coriander and German-style clovey banana notes.
“As a brewmaster, there’s no greater joy than sharing the craft of brewing with everyone. This masterclass was a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow beer lovers, guiding them through the intricate process of brewing and witnessing their genuine excitement as they experienced the magic firsthand. It’s moments like these that truly highlight the beauty of craft beer culture and the power it has to bring people together in appreciation of great beer,” Powale.
Raize the Bar’s Brewery Masterclass offered beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the art and science behind a flawless pour. The event truly raised the bar on the beer-drinking experience, leaving attendees with a newfound appreciation for the craft.