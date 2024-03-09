Preview: Dig into flavoursome Indian street food at ITC Royal Bengal

Indian street food is not just about chaats, samosa-jalebi, or kachori sabzi. It is rather about a lot more complex flavours, textures and other significant local Indian street food. Indian street food is more than just delicious food, it’s about the celebration of community, culture, and connection.
Indian street food comes with regional variations. The food in the North boasts richer, creamier dishes like Chole Bhature and Chaats, while the South offers plenty of vegetarian options such as Idlis and Appam. In the West bold and spicy flavours dominate with dishes like Vada Pav and Pav bhaji, whereas in the East you’ll find a mix of savoury and sweet flavours in treats like Indori Chaat and Jhaal Muri.
Step into a world of flavour and excitement as ITC Royal Bengal presents Street Food of India, where the vibrant spirit of bustling street markets will come alive with an explosion of flavours, aromas and colours. Every corner offers a tantalising culinary adventure, showcasing the rich diversity and cultural tapestry of Indian Street food with the comfort and elegance of fine dining.
While you take a look around the menu, take sips from the chilled nimbu pani, shikanji or cold coffee. Starting with the mildly flavoured Nehari and buttery Taftan bread, the tangy and spicy Banarasi Tamatar Chaat with the added crunch from the cute, little nimkis hidden inside. One can also try their Chole-Bhature or the flavoursome pav bhaji.
The menu will also boast South Indian street delicacies like Appam and Vegetarian Stew, Kothu Parotta, which is a delectable dish from Tamil Nadu of shredded parotta stir-fried with vegetables/chicken and spices), and Kulipaniyaram.
Don’t forget to taste test our very own Aloo Chorchori and Luchi, Litti Chokha from Bihar, and a fluffy Tibetan bread- Tingmo with spicy Aloo Dum, and tender Chicken Shapta, straight from the hills.
Try the delicacies from the West like Vada Pav, Baida Roti, Kalmi Vada, the fantastic Mia style Mattar Keema, Ragda Pattice, and Koliwada Machhi.
End your meal with the sweet and fragrant Ande ka halwa.
Where: Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal
When: March 10-17
Price for 1: Rs 2100+
For reservations: 033 44464646