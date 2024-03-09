Preview: Dig into flavoursome Indian street food at ITC Royal Bengal

Indian street food is not just about chaats, samosa-jalebi, or kachori sabzi. It is rather about a lot more complex flavours, textures and other significant local Indian street food. Indian street food is more than just delicious food, it’s about the celebration of community, culture, and connection.

Indian street food comes with regional variations. The food in the North boasts richer, creamier dishes like Chole Bhature and Chaats, while the South offers plenty of vegetarian options such as Idlis and Appam. In the West bold and spicy flavours dominate with dishes like Vada Pav and Pav bhaji, whereas in the East you’ll find a mix of savoury and sweet flavours in treats like Indori Chaat and Jhaal Muri.