Chef Dyuti Banerjee is back with a pop-up at Annaja

Trying their best to promote and make the indigenous Bengal crops and other produces the talk of the town, chef Dyuti Banerjee is back with an interesting table, Basanta Alap, in collaboration with Amar Khamar.

With this menu, the idea is to celebrate Bengal's own bounties. Expect the unexpected, in this non-conformist ten-course elaborate whimsy spring menu, which is true to the spirit of a Bengali bhoj, but goes way beyond just that in form. The course starts with a customary tettow (bitters), moving on to a soup, appetisers, palate cleansers, freshwater fish, mangsho (meat), a fermented brew, and pre-dessert, dessert and a tongue-tantaliser at the end.

It is a "mischievous" menu, or as they like to call it "a dushtu-mishti and slightly khyapa menu", sure to engage the tastebuds and braincells alike, on the short journey that Spring is, into newer realisations, some youthful abandon, and plenty of hope.

Where: Annaja, Hindustan Road

Dates: March 16-17 and 22-24

Meal for 1: Rs 1999

Prebook your seats on Amar Khamar's website.