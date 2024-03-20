The Garden in Kolkata unveils a brand new menu

In a world where cultural boundaries are increasingly blurred, The Garden takes a bold step forward by introducing its new global cuisine menu. This innovative offering not only celebrates diversity but also serves as a testament to our commitment to culinary exploration and creativity.
“Our vision behind launching this new menu is simple yet profound: to provide our customers with a gastronomic journey that transcends borders. We believe that food has the power to connect people from different backgrounds and cultures, fostering understanding and appreciation for one another's traditions. At the heart of our mission is the desire to create memorable dining experiences that tantalise the taste buds and ignite the senses. Through meticulous research and experimentation, we have curated a selection of dishes that showcase the rich tapestry of flavours from around the world,” says founder and CEO of the brand Triparna Mukherjee.
While they had already won our hearts last time with their one-of-its kind creations, this time too they had our hearts with their flavourful global dishes. Let’s decode what we tasted from their new menu.
We started our meal with a Burmese Chicken Khow Suey. A classic favourite, this flavoursome, soothing and tasted even better with the condiments. Their Chicken and coriander dim sum tasted fantastic too with the chilli crisps.
Up next, we tried the Sweet and sour paneer bao, which had juicy and flavourful paneer chunks, lettuce, onions and in-house special sauce stuffed in pillowy soft bao buns.
For the mains, we settled for a Chicken stroganoff. Chicken bits, bell peppers, mushrooms in a stroganoff sauce, served with herb rice made it a wholesome and hearty meal in itself. Their Chicken ala kiev too was a flavour bomb. Super crispy on the outside, the oozing liquid gold (read: butter) was not just amazing to taste, but was a fancy scene to watch too. If you are a fan of this timeless recipe, this is a must-try. We also tried the Fish roulade glazed vegetable in a dubarry sauce which was decent to taste.
We washed everything down with a sweet and fizzy Pineapple clove cooler.
Price for 2: Rs 800+