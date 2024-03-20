The Garden in Kolkata unveils a brand new menu

“Our vision behind launching this new menu is simple yet profound: to provide our customers with a gastronomic journey that transcends borders. We believe that food has the power to connect people from different backgrounds and cultures, fostering understanding and appreciation for one another's traditions. At the heart of our mission is the desire to create memorable dining experiences that tantalise the taste buds and ignite the senses. Through meticulous research and experimentation, we have curated a selection of dishes that showcase the rich tapestry of flavours from around the world,” says founder and CEO of the brand Triparna Mukherjee.